Business Analyst: Card Management System – Issuing

Purpose Statement
- Responsible for identifying and accurately documenting Issuing related business needs/requirements, concerning a new idea/business opportunity and for large projects/systems
- Compile and execute test cases to ensure delivery is according to business requirements
- Analyse implemented solutions and recommend further improvements, which will improve service, quality and value
Experience
- Min:
- At least 6 – 8 years’ experience as Business Analyst (BA) with a specific focus on the debit and credit magnetic stripe and chip based card business and payment processing business
- Ideal:
- Jira and ConfluenceBasic Project Management experience
Qualifications (Minimum)
- Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
- A relevant tertiary qualification in Business Analysis
Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)
- A relevant degree in Information Technology or Information Technology – Computer Science
Knowledge
- Must have knowledge and understanding of:
- IT systems development processes
- Testing best practices
- Debit and credit card business and payment processing
- Card Management System
- ATM, POS and card-not-present client transactions
- Card issuance
- Financial principles
- South African banking industry
- MasterCard M/Chip and Visa Integrated Circuit Card specifications
- EMV specifications
Competencies
- Adapting and Responding to Change
- Analysing
- Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations
- Learning and Researching
- Persuading and Influencing
- Presenting and Communicating Information
- Relating and Networking
- Working with People
Additional Information
- Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required
- A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is required
- Contactable via own mobile phone
- Ability and willingness to work in an open plan environment
