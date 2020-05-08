Business Analyst: Operations Support

Job Advert Summary

An exciting opportunity for a Business Analyst has become available in our Operations team.

The role is responsible for acting as the interface between the Business, Pepkor IT and other information technology suppliers, the vehicle through which optimal business processes and underlying system functionality is developed in order to execute business strategy.

Ackermans, with over 700 stores in 5 countries, is a key part of the Steinhoff Group, with 100 years of success behind us, Ackermans continues to expand and innovate. We are developing an “Agile” values driven culture to ensure we continue to be a leading value fashion retailer for the whole family – continuously setting the standard for value and affordability.Qualifications– A Business Analysis/ Process related Diploma.

– Affiliation to a professional institution for Business Analysis (IIBA) would be advantageous.Knowledge, Skills and ExperienceKNOWLEDGE required:

– The latest MS Office.

– A working knowledge of Visio, MS Project and other process mapping tools.

– Thorough understanding of operations and systems.

– Business requirements elicitation.

– Determination of business solutions.

– Testing solutions for technical and business compatibility.

– Business process management.

– Documenting and analysing information and data.

– Project feasibility reports.

– Implementing business solutions and change management.

– Understanding of business analysis methodologies (BABOK).

– Commercial understanding of the Retail systems environment.

SKILLS required:

– Strong analytical skills

– Written and verbal communication skills

– Planning and organising skills

– Influencing skills

– Networking skills

– Management skills

– Problem solving skills

– Conflict handling

– Presentation skills

– Facilitation skills

COMPETENCIES required:

– Resilience

– Relationship building

– Values ambassador

– Sound judgement (Decisiveness)

– Goal orientated

– Service orientated

– Information gathering

– Flexibility

– Teamwork

– Eliciting requirements

– Documenting business requirements

– Business process flows

– Testing

– End-user support

EXPERIENCE:

Essential:

– Minimum of 3-4 years’ experience as a Business Analyst, with at least 2 years spent within a Retail environment.

– Typical Business Analyst exposure: system analysis; business process development, including the holding of workshops; preparing documentation in accordance with BABOK methodology.

– Acting as an interface between business units and support teams.

– Identifying, assessing and documenting business requirements.

Preferred:

– Thorough grasp of business fundamentals and strategic priorities.

– Writing business requirements, system requirements & functional specifications.

– Project Management.

– Maintaining configuration documents and providing recommendations as necessary.

– Quality assurance and testing.

– System support exposure: maintaining an incident management process; analysing the nature of incidents; liaising with system developers in order to resolve incidents.

-Exposure to system architecture.Key Responsibilities1. Effectively manage change requests from business stakeholders:

– To assess and define change requests received from users in Ackermans in relation to business processes and systems.

– Provision of solutions and support for the implementation thereof.

2. Translation of business process and systems requirements into specific projects ensuring solutions are commercially acceptable within the strategic framework.

3. User ongoing support:

– Provision of effective and timeous support to internal users on processes, systems and technology activities.

4. Business Analysis Documentation:

– Provision of detailed documentation of current information, data and solutions.

5. Training:

– Supply users with skills & knowledge of process and systems via training sessions and workshops to enhance culture of super users.

Learn more/Apply for this position