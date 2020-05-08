Junior IT Support Engineer

EE Candidate with relevant IT Industry Certification, and minimum 2years’ experience in computers, networks, system maintenance and server technology, required to start asap.

Minimum requirement:

– IT related certification or significant progress in obtaining certification required

– Minimum 2years’ experience in computers, networks, system maintenance, server technologies essential

– Minimum 1 years’ experience in LAN, WAN, WiFi networking technologies required

– Experience in installing and maintaining Windows 7 and 10 operating systems essential

– Hypervisors, VOIP and MS Active Directory skills highly beneficial

– Driver license and own transport essential

– Must be willing to work overtime and weekends when required

Responsibilities:

– Installation, configuration and maintenance of system hardware and software

– Daily IT operations, desktop and server systems support

– Verify functionality of hardware and software components

– Troubleshoot hardware and software issues

– Assist in resolving IT related issues

– Ensure network backup operations are successful

– Ticket resolutions and follow up

– Liaise with vendors – logging calls, following up, administration

– IT administration tasks

– Monitoring ongoing operations

If you are a SA citizen & your CV meets the above criteria, please send your CV to (email address)

Recognising that diversity is the key to excellence, our client especially encourages members of designated groups to apply.

If you have not heard from us within a 2 week period, please deem your application as unsuccessful.

