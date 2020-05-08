NodeJS Developer

Cape Town

Join my client in the online gaming business as a Senior Node.JS and share your passion for all things technical with like minded IT specialists in a new, exciting environment!

Get creative and bring your unique ideas and methods onto the team – where growth, self-improvement and out-the-box thinking is encouraged.

Role & Responsibilities

  • Work in an Agile environment with stand-ups, sprints and planning meetings.
  • Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes and bugs.
  • Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.
  • Code Reviews
  • Maintain existing code base and substantiate further development.
  • Liaise with the QA team to identify and fix bugs.

Skills & Qualifications

  • NodeJS
  • Linux/ Windows server
  • Http Frameworks
  • MS SQL/MongoDB
  • Microservice Architecture
  • C#

Benefits

  • Flexible working hours
  • Remote working at managers discretion
  • 15 – 18 days leave
  • Secure parking
  • Medical & Pension (Optional)
  • Casual Dress
  • Casual, relaxed and flexible working environment

