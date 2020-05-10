Senior Developer – Java

CH536Our Cape Town-based retail client is looking for a Senior Java Developer to join our development team. This team is responsible for Point of Service (POS) and other Store facing applications. The successful candidate would join a team that strives to deliver sound applications to ensure the seamless operations of our Store applications. Emphasis is placed on continuously seeking improvement in development, processes, support and adhering to Agile practice. KEY RESPONSIBILITIES The Store Operations Development Team develops and supports the applications that are used in our Stores. We maintain a wide range of systems, mostly Java based, ranging from Swing Thick Client through to Light Weight Web-app and Highly Available JEE deployments. Duties:Development Duties

Coding

Debugging and developer testing

Code review

Analysis

Attend user meetings to gather requirements, when necessary

Model High Level flows in UML and keeping them up to date

Supervisory duties

Unblocking developers

Contribute towards best practices

Ensure best practices are being followed

Leading stand-ups

Coaching and mentoring

Assisting developers that may need help

Releases

Maintaining the backlog for stories

Assisting with release planning

Support

Supporting stores as part of the 3rd level of support – as this Team is responsible for Store applications, there is a degree of Operational support required (approximately 15% of the time). The remaining time is allocated to analysis, design and development.

Analysing support issues and logging bugs

Logging and following up Oracle Service Requests

Research

Keep up to date with technology changes essential to stores such as Oracle Retail Product Releases

Other innovations that may assist with our service delivery in the Store Operations space

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCERequired

BSc in Information Systems / Computer Science or IS Tech diploma (Essential)

3 years+ development work experience

Exposure to Agile Practices such as Daily Stand- up, Task Board, Product Backlog etc.

Continuous Build, Unit Testing, Source Control (SVN), Maven, Ant, Scripting

UML Modelling

Advantageous

Data modeling experience

Previous experience in retail systems

Retail experience

TECHNICAL COMPETENCIES Required

XML, various APIs

Java SE, Java EE, (Web Frameworks, EJB, JMS)

Application Server (WebLogic, Glassfish or Other)

Advantageous

SQL, preferably Oracle and PL/SQL

Vaadin

Spring

Linux

Web Services (SOAP, REST)

Android

UML

Confluence JIRA

BEHAVIOURAL COMPETENCIES:

Self-Starter, Self-Motivated, Self-Managed

Good communicator, Organised, Focused

Team player.

Ability to work in a loosely structured environment

Ability to work to tight deadlines / work under pressure.

Deliver to a high level of code in accordance with best practices.

General:

As the Team is responsible for all applications that are Store facing, this means that over time all developers will get exposure to these applications.We are Project focused and resource our Store Operations Projects from our Team and as required from other Development teams within IT.This cross training is done for risk reduction, and has the added benefit of giving all Developers a wide range of challenging experience.Due to our need to be responsive to business requirements, we follow an agile methodology to provide the speed and flexibility and back it up with rigorous source control and testing practice to provide reliability.Work is pulled from a Product Backlog which is reprioritised regularly, all changes are designed before being built and there is full traceability from requirements through to code, provided mostly by our agile management tools (Atlassian products – Confluence and Jira, and also SVN).Note:Standby would need to be performed on a rotational basisAs this Team is responsible for Store applications, there is a degree of Operational support that needs to be carried out on a daily basis.

