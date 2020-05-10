Software Engineer (Platform & DevOps)

Ref: CH565Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented DevOps Engineer to join their team in Cape Town.Our client is a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hard-working people with integrity to join us. We offer a market related, Total Remuneration Package which allows full flexibility according to your needs, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.DevOps Engineers are responsible for building, operating, and securing the platform that supports the company. We enable and support a culture of DevOps so that the development teams get more for free, and are enabled to move faster, safer. The company is a fast-growing company, which means that there is a lot of opportunity to shape the tools, technologies, process, and culture of DevOps in the company.The position reports to the DevOps Team LeadYour daily work will involve:
- Terraform to manage Cloud Infrastructure, Chef to manage virtual servers
- Building and deploying systems for metrics, monitoring, and logging
- Operations for Kafka, Kubernetes, Nginx, Memcache, and more
- CI/CD Build Systems to ensure our teams can deploy frequently and safely
- Hardening servers, and building security into the platform
- Developing automation so we can focus on the hard problems
- Developing glue code to extend or integrate systems
To achieve this, we’re looking for someone that:
- Is passionate about technology, keeping up to date with the industry, always learning
- Is a team player, an active listener, and is able to communicate well
- Shows solid reasoning and decision making, with the ability to work under pressure
- Has experience managing production systems
- Has either a degree in computer science, or industry experience
- Has a reasonable understanding of Networking (TCP, UDP, IP)
- Has experience with Linux administration (Processes, Networking, Disks, Security)
- Has experience with one configuration management system (Chef, Puppet, Ansible)
We would also like to see at least one of the following in the candidate:
- Can write code (we use Python)
- Have experience with Google Cloud, or another cloud provider (architecture, operations)
- Have experience managing Kubernetes Clusters (certificates, users, kubeadm, etc)
- Understand networking deeply (TCP/IP, calico/weave, vlans, tcpdump, etc)
- Understand Linux deeply (kernel tuning, proc filesystem, cgroups, os scheduling, etc)
- Have experience with Build Systems (Jenkins, Gitlab, Spinnaker)
Requirements:
- 3-year computer science degree (or equivalent experience)
- At least 2 years of professional experience
- An understanding of computer science fundamentals, including Linux and operating systems, networking
- Solid grasp of development fundamentals such as data structures and algorithms
The Environment
:
- Employees are entrepreneurial and dynamic, smart, customer- centric, fun and have the shared ambition of the company being the leading e- commerce company in Africa.
- We have fun, work hard, take ownership, work in teams to create solutions, and are always open to direct feedback/new ideas on where we can improve.
- We are short on ego and high on output.
- We are doers and not only thinkers, it’s all in the execution after all.
- We love what we do and what we are creating.
Personal Attributes:
We seek people who are:
- Experts at DOING, they can not only design but also execute
- Analytical, able to use data to make decisions. Letting data decide but not consume
- Competitive. Although innovation is important, GREAT requires a lot of work. This does not happen only during business hours
- Curious. Always questioning the status quo
- Not averse to risk
- Business smart. Able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input
- Self-directed, taking action based on own initiative
- Collaborative
- Thorough
- User focused, always trying to understand a product from the user’s perspective
- Able to communicate clearly and not afraid to voice an opinion, no matter how unpopular
General:
- Our client is an Equal Opportunity Employer. We encourage applicants from the previously disadvantaged groups and people with disabilities, to apply.
- While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 15 days please consider your application as unsuccessful.
- Please include your current salary and salary expectations.