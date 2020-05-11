Application Architect / Lead Developer

As Lead Developer the following is expected
– Analysis of change requests received
– Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes
– Design prototypes for change requests
– Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable
– Maintain existing programmes according to change requests
– Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications
– Test own programs / artefacts
– Test Interfaces to other systems
– Provide test information to Testers
– Implement changes into the Production environment
– Provide/update design documentation
– Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems
– Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction
As Application Architect the following is expected
– Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements
– Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account
– Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance
– Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability
– Responsible for roadmap for future changes
– Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects
– Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance