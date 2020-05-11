Application Architect / Lead Developer

As Lead Developer the following is expected

– Analysis of change requests received

– Provide recommendations and cost / man-day estimates for implementing changes

– Design prototypes for change requests

– Design/Build Web Interfaces if applicable

– Maintain existing programmes according to change requests

– Produce appropriate software programs that satisfy the specifications

– Test own programs / artefacts

– Test Interfaces to other systems

– Provide test information to Testers

– Implement changes into the Production environment

– Provide/update design documentation

– Technical support / assistance to others on own programs / systems

– Provide standby / support (if and when applicable)Defining application and technical architecture structure, ensuring that it meets the business requirements and performance goals, that the technical direction is consistent with the client’s long-term direction

As Application Architect the following is expected

– Leading application and technical architecture analysis, design, and implementation, and ensure that the solution fulfils the requirements

– Transforming functional requirements into technical specifications by taking security, performance, maintainability, extensibility, scalability and availability into account

– Collaborate with other Architects to ensure compliant component integration architecture delivers optimal performance

– Reviewing application and technical architecture deliverables throughout the SDLC process to ensure quality and requirement traceability

– Responsible for roadmap for future changes

– Delivery of documentation, architectural diagrams and deliverables to Business and other Architects

– Assist production support with deployment, backup, disaster recovery and system performance

