Front End Developer – Cape Town

Job Description

The company is one of the leading investment management companies in South Africa. They have offices based across Africa and are expanding globally.

In this position you will work alongside the product owner as well as business analysts, testers, senior developers and designers in order to deliver highly customer focused applications.

Role & Responsibilities

Technical analysis and designing new features

Write elegant robust code

Optimize the performance of existing systems

troubleshooting and debugging

Mentor other developers

Skills & Qualifications

aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies

3+ years’ practical software development experience

2+ years’ experience using the following (or similar):

Front-End

React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (*latest preferred)

Webpack

ES6+, HTML5, CSS3

Back-End

Node, Express, Typescript

Golang

Development tooling

Git

Linux

Docker/Kubernetes

Benefits

Free Lunch

Smart Casual Dress Code

Flexi-hours

Performance Bonus

Modern Offices/Fantastic Views

