Intermediate Fullstack .NET Developer

Cape Town

My Client, an exciting fintech company who’s in the financial industry, is in need of an Intermediate Full-stack .NET Developer to join the team.

Duties will include:

Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications

Version control discipline for software releases

Maintain all source code

Mobile development is advantageous

Follow formal software engineering practice

Experience with clients and meeting client expectations

Communicating at a management level

Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec

Desired languages and tech stack:

.NET

C#

.NET Core

React – Front end

Angualr

MVC

Azure

SQL

Some perks you’ll enjoy:

Flexi Hours

New tech

Modern office

Casual dress code

Rapid career progression

Training

Remote Work

