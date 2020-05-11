.NET Lead Developer

Responsibilities:Ensure Architectural conformance of solutions, current systems is maintained and business users supported.Qualifications and experience:Qualifications:

Grade 12

A tertiary qualification in IT will be advantageous

Experience:

>5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation

Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development

Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage

Experience in Microsoft Software Development working with the following: .Net C# ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core Classic ASP (VBScript) HTML (including HTML5) Modern CSS (including CSS3) CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery) JSON MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services Web Services (WCF / REST) XML Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit) ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate) Dependency Injection Familiarity with mainframe is a plus Familiarity with NodeJS Knowledge of HTTP Familiarity with CI/CD



Knowledge and skills:

Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g. .Net)

Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code

Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design

Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable

Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors

Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models

Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies

Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.

