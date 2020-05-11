.NET Lead Developer

Responsibilities:Ensure Architectural conformance of solutions, current systems is maintained and business users supported.Qualifications and experience:Qualifications:
- Grade 12
- A tertiary qualification in IT will be advantageous
Experience:
- >5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
- Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
- Experience in Microsoft Software Development working with the following:
- .Net C#
- ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core
- Classic ASP (VBScript)
- HTML (including HTML5)
- Modern CSS (including CSS3)
- CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS
- JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
- JSON
- MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services
- Web Services (WCF / REST)
- XML
- Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)
- ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
- Dependency Injection
- Familiarity with mainframe is a plus
- Familiarity with NodeJS
- Knowledge of HTTP
- Familiarity with CI/CD
Knowledge and skills:
- Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g. .Net)
- Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code
- Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design
- Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable
- Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors
- Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models
- Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies
Send a detailed copy of your CV to Bonita ((email address) – replace the AT with @)Should you not be contacted within 7 days, please consider your application as unsuccessful.