.NET Lead Developer

May 11, 2020

Responsibilities:Ensure Architectural conformance of solutions, current systems is maintained and business users supported.Qualifications and experience:Qualifications:

  • Grade 12
  • A tertiary qualification in IT will be advantageous

Experience:

  • >5 years relevant experience in System and Architectural Design will be a strong recommendation
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
  • Experience in life assurance or broader financial services industry will be an advantage
  • Experience in Microsoft Software Development working with the following:
    • .Net C#
    • ASP.Net MVC / Web Forms / ASP.Net Core
    • Classic ASP (VBScript)
    • HTML (including HTML5)
    • Modern CSS (including CSS3)
    • CSS frameworks (e.g. Bootstrap) and familiarity with SASS/SCSS
    • JavaScript, JavaScript frameworks (e.g. Angular, Knockout, jQuery)
    • JSON
    • MS SQL server (2012+) and SQL Reporting Services
    • Web Services (WCF / REST)
    • XML
    • Test-Driven Development (MSTest & XUnit)
    • ORM (Entity Framework & NHibernate)
    • Dependency Injection
    • Familiarity with mainframe is a plus
    • Familiarity with NodeJS
    • Knowledge of HTTP
    • Familiarity with CI/CD

Knowledge and skills:

  • Sound understanding of Microsoft (e.g. .Net)
  • Working knowledge of Visual Studio 2015+ & Visual Studio Code
  • Knowledge of Business and IT Strategy and detail understanding of System and Architectural Design
  • Working knowledge of IAA will be strongly advisable
  • Knowledge of enterprise and other business and technology platforms including vendors
  • Detailed knowledge of OOA and SOA Software Development Methodologies, diagrams, storyboards and UML models
  • Experience with Agile/ Iterative development methodologies

