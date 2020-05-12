Full Stack Backend Developer (PHP)

ENVIRONMENT: If you thrive on the challenge of quickly learning new tech, then a fast-paced provider of innovative business tools wants you as their next Full Stack Backend Developer with strong PHP ability. Your core role will include day-to-day optimization of existing codebases, bugfixes, maintenance where required & refactoring of existing and new systems. You will require 5 – 7 years’ experience in a similar role, be fluent with PHP 5.6+, MySQL, MariaDB, PostgreSQL, OOP, be passionate about growth & be able to think outside the box. DUTIES: Develop, implement and support existing and new applications.

Build and maintenance of the back-end database and services.

Write testable, maintainable code for robustness and reliability.

Integrations of data sources and databases into singular systems.

Contribute to implementation plans and assist in rollout. REQUIREMENTS: Web based development knowledge and experience.

Good understanding of and experience with OOP.

Must be great at problem solving and thinking outside the box.

Understanding of database principles (design, implementation, and management). Technical Proficiency – Fluent with PHP 5.6+ (preferably PHP 7+).

MySQL / MariaDB / PostgreSQL.

Knowledgeable with Apache / NGINX.

Experienced in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, AJAX and REST.

Familiar with modern JavaScript frameworks (like Ember, Angular, React or Vue).

Modern tooling using NPM, Composer, Webpack, and other build tools like Grunt and Gulp.

Bonus: Node, Python, or Ruby. ATTRIBUTES: Analytical thinker.

Logical deduction skills. While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful. COMMENTS: When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. OnlySA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Please e-mail a word copy of your CV to (email address) and mention the reference numbers of the jobs. We have a list of jobs on http://www.datafin.com. Datafin IT Recruitment – Cape Town Jobs.