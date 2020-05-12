.Net Analyst Programmer

Analyst Programmer (.Net)
Mid to Senior
Permanent
Northern Subs
Responsible for the design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, according to specifications and in accordance with agreed standards within a Financial Services Provider. The ideal candidate would be someone on a mid to senior level, with 1-2 years experience an Analyst Programmer role or 4-6 years experience as an Application Programmer/Developer.
Duties
Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels
Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems
Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering
Integration of new software and systems into existing environment
REQUIREMENTS
Essential:
3-5 years .Net development experience
Systems Analysis
System Design
Development (.Net C# ; Angular)
Database design and development
SQL Server
Agile
Automation (Unit and deployment)
Desirable:
Financial services Experience
Experience in Architecture
Biztalk experience