.Net Analyst Programmer

Analyst Programmer (.Net)

Mid to Senior

Permanent

Northern Subs

Responsible for the design, creation and testing of medium to complex applications, according to specifications and in accordance with agreed standards within a Financial Services Provider. The ideal candidate would be someone on a mid to senior level, with 1-2 years experience an Analyst Programmer role or 4-6 years experience as an Application Programmer/Developer.

Duties

Design, develop and implement efficient and effective solutions by creating well-engineered business applications for multiple channels

Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems

Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering

Integration of new software and systems into existing environment

REQUIREMENTS

Essential:

3-5 years .Net development experience

Systems Analysis

System Design

Development (.Net C# ; Angular)

Database design and development

SQL Server

Agile

Automation (Unit and deployment)

Desirable:

Financial services Experience

Experience in Architecture

Biztalk experience

