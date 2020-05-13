Analyst Developer (6 Month Contract)

Qualifications and Experience:
- Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
- Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
- Proven record of exceptional work performance
- Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation
Knowledge:
- Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
- Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET framework
- Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
- Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns
- Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:
- .NET C#, ASP.NET/CORE
- MVC, WCF/SOAP, LinQ
- HTML, CSS, XML
- JavaScript/ Ajax, JQuery, Json
- SOA
- SQL and /or Express
- Angular 2 and above
- Understand XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols
- Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (EF would be beneficial)
- Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices
- Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
- Impact Analysis Techniques
- Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
- Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
- Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts
- Understanding Planning ,Software design
- Software Quality and metric
- High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
- SOLID Principles
- Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation
- Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)