Analyst Developer (6 Month Contract)

May 13, 2020

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Relevant IT Qualifications (degree or diploma)
  • Minimum of 5 years’ experience within application development
  • Proven record of exceptional work performance
  • Experience with Agile methodologies will be a strong recommendation

Knowledge:

  • Understanding of the SDLC Methodology
  • Understanding of Microsoft C# in the context of the Microsoft.NET framework
  • Basic understanding of UML (Class, Activity, Entity Relation Diagrams, etc.)
  • Understanding of OO concepts, design principles and patterns
  • Good knowledge of the following technologies will be a strong recommendation:
  • .NET C#, ASP.NET/CORE
  • MVC, WCF/SOAP, LinQ
  • HTML, CSS, XML
  • JavaScript/ Ajax, JQuery, Json
  • SOA
  • SQL and /or Express
  • Angular 2 and above
  • Understand XML, XSD, HTTP and SOAP protocols
  • Knowledge of Persistence frameworks (EF would be beneficial)
  • Basic understanding of Microsoft Patterns and Practices
  • Problem Analysis and Problem Solving Techniques
  • Impact Analysis Techniques
  • Documentation Frameworks, Tools and Standards
  • Coaching / Mentoring Techniques
  • Understanding of Domain Driven Design concepts
  • Understanding Planning ,Software design
  • Software Quality and metric
  • High level understanding of Enterprise Test Methodology
  • SOLID Principles
  • Sound knowledge of the Financial Services industry will be a strong recommendation
  • Kentico CMS (would be beneficial)

