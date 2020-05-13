Analyst Developer: Front End

Purpose Statement

Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications

Experience

More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development

Experience in the following development languages: SQL 2005 and higher .Net (C#) Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation) WCF (Windows Communication Foundation) XAML OO Development Methodologies An understanding of SOA.



Qualifications (Minimum)

Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational

A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge

Min:

Must have detailed knowledge of:

IT systems development processes (SDLC)

Application development

Standards and governance

Testing practices

Ideal:

Knowledge of:

UML

Systems analysis and design

System architecture (technical design and implementation process)

Banking systems environment

Skills

Communications Skills

Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills

Analytical Skills

Problem solving skills

Competencies

Adhering to Principles and Values

Analysing

Applying Expertise and Technology

Coping with Pressures and Setbacks

Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred

Clear criminal and credit record

Contactable via own mobile phone

Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

