Analyst Developer: Front End

May 13, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for the design and development of new Capitec Bank Front-End applications according to specifications

Experience

  • More than 6 years’ proven experience in software development
  • Experience in the following development languages:
    • SQL 2005 and higher
    • .Net (C#)
    • Implementation of MVVM or MVC design patterns
    • WPF (Windows Presentation Foundation)
    • WCF (Windows Communication Foundation)
    • XAML
    • OO Development Methodologies
    • An understanding of SOA.

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • Grade 12 National Certificate / Vocational
  • A relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology

Qualifications (Ideal or Preferred)

  • Certification in Systems Analysis and Design

Knowledge
Min:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • IT systems development processes (SDLC)
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Testing practices

Ideal:
Knowledge of:

  • UML
  • Systems analysis and design
  • System architecture (technical design and implementation process)
  • Banking systems environment

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills

Competencies

  • Adhering to Principles and Values
  • Analysing
  • Applying Expertise and Technology
  • Coping with Pressures and Setbacks
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • A valid driver’s license and own vehicle is preferred
  • Clear criminal and credit record
  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

