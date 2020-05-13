Application Support Specialist

Experience & Qualifications:
- Grade12/ Matric /Equivalent.
- 3 Years tertiary qualification or a relevant IT qualification.
- Minimum 2 years support analyst or senior application support experience.
- Basic knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management, problem management etc.
- Problem solving exposure at application and business transaction level using application log files and SQL database queries.
- Commitment to performing routine as well as investigation/analysis work tasks.
- Ability to solve medium complexity problems.
- Understand and develop the support team technical competency.
- Self-motivated, proactive, taking ownership of problems until they are resolved.
- Mature person with the sense of responsibility to do after hours standby.
- Good oral and written communication skills.
- Good customer relationship skills.
- Quick learner (short initial ramp up period).
- Must be comfortable with working in the customer domain.
- Be able to adjust to the needs of a flexible working environment.
Responsibilities and work output:
- Participation in complete life cycle of support issues from call logging, investigation, recreation, resolution, workarounds and liaison with the client regarding delivery of fixes.
- Addressing advanced customer business and technical queries.
- Assist with providing and implementing temporary workarounds.
- Review and improve operational requirements relating to the business processes.
- Coordinate and manage maintenance requests between the Business and IT.
- Ensure that request, are timorously resolved.
- Ensure that all the documentation exists and that sign-off is obtained on all system releases (SAS 70 requirements).
- Align business processes.
- Ensure that system requests accommodate all information and detail required in order for IT to affect the request as timorously and correctly as possible.
- Analysis of system requests at all times in order to identify inefficient business process, training requirements and system enhancements.
- Recommend developments on Business Processes with the view on maximizing efficiency and minimizing administrative costs.
- Ensure that regular interaction and exchange of information is achieved between IT and the business.
- Ensure proper system/test documentation and safe keeping thereof.
- Knowledge transfer to business partners and technical support on daily basis.
- Collaborate with business stakeholders and development teams through joint problem solving sessions to ensure that solutions are robust, correctly monitored, and prioritized and lifecycle resilient.
- Drive the process of optimizing current solutions through a service improvement approach to ensure return on investment and that service levels for all deliverables are met.
- Provide specialized investigation and analysis of data integrity between source and destination applications.
- Follow up and provide feedback to the customer for escalated application issues.
- Ensure that verbal and written reports of application investigations and resolutions are accurate and clear before presentation to the customer.
- Extract and analyze application and system support data.
- Understanding clients business processes and requirements.
- Propose and make configuration amendments.
- Attend and provide input into weekly, monthly and adhoc customer support meetings.
- Advise and train support teams with investigations and support processes.
- Participate in performance measurement of support team members.
- Be available to Shift and Standby personnel for significant events.
- Participate in the customer management escalation standby schedule.
- Identify inefficient business and or system processes.
- Analyze and identify business processes identified as inefficient.
- Proposing and ensure implementation of new or enhanced business and or system processes.
- Analyzing of Bugs, identifying system improvements and or enhancements to increase productivity and decrease costs and ensure implementation of changes.
- Ensuring that system changes are at all times catering for ongoing business changes and requirements.
- Ensuring that redundant system processes are removed.
Competencies Requirements:
- Business Acumen
- Client/Stakeholder Commitment
- Drive for Results
- Leads Change and Innovation
- Motivating and Inspiring Team
- Strategic Thinking
- Collaboration
- Impact and Influence
- Self-Awareness and Insight
- Diversity and Inclusiveness
- Growing Talent