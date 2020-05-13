Application Support Specialist

May 13, 2020

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Grade12/ Matric /Equivalent.
  • 3 Years tertiary qualification or a relevant IT qualification.
  • Minimum 2 years support analyst or senior application support experience.
  • Basic knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management, problem management etc.
  • Problem solving exposure at application and business transaction level using application log files and SQL database queries.
  • Commitment to performing routine as well as investigation/analysis work tasks.
  • Ability to solve medium complexity problems.
  • Understand and develop the support team technical competency.
  • Self-motivated, proactive, taking ownership of problems until they are resolved.
  • Mature person with the sense of responsibility to do after hours standby.
  • Good oral and written communication skills.
  • Good customer relationship skills.
  • Quick learner (short initial ramp up period).
  • Must be comfortable with working in the customer domain.
  • Be able to adjust to the needs of a flexible working environment.

Responsibilities and work output:

  • Participation in complete life cycle of support issues from call logging, investigation, recreation, resolution, workarounds and liaison with the client regarding delivery of fixes.
  • Addressing advanced customer business and technical queries.
  • Assist with providing and implementing temporary workarounds.
  • Review and improve operational requirements relating to the business processes.
  • Coordinate and manage maintenance requests between the Business and IT.
  • Ensure that request, are timorously resolved.
  • Ensure that all the documentation exists and that sign-off is obtained on all system releases (SAS 70 requirements).
  • Align business processes.
  • Ensure that system requests accommodate all information and detail required in order for IT to affect the request as timorously and correctly as possible.
  • Analysis of system requests at all times in order to identify inefficient business process, training requirements and system enhancements.
  • Recommend developments on Business Processes with the view on maximizing efficiency and minimizing administrative costs.
  • Ensure that regular interaction and exchange of information is achieved between IT and the business.
  • Ensure proper system/test documentation and safe keeping thereof.
  • Knowledge transfer to business partners and technical support on daily basis.
  • Collaborate with business stakeholders and development teams through joint problem solving sessions to ensure that solutions are robust, correctly monitored, and prioritized and lifecycle resilient.
  • Drive the process of optimizing current solutions through a service improvement approach to ensure return on investment and that service levels for all deliverables are met.
  • Provide specialized investigation and analysis of data integrity between source and destination applications.
  • Follow up and provide feedback to the customer for escalated application issues.
  • Ensure that verbal and written reports of application investigations and resolutions are accurate and clear before presentation to the customer.
  • Extract and analyze application and system support data.
  • Understanding clients business processes and requirements.
  • Propose and make configuration amendments.
  • Attend and provide input into weekly, monthly and adhoc customer support meetings.
  • Advise and train support teams with investigations and support processes.
  • Participate in performance measurement of support team members.
  • Be available to Shift and Standby personnel for significant events.
  • Participate in the customer management escalation standby schedule.
  • Identify inefficient business and or system processes.
  • Analyze and identify business processes identified as inefficient.
  • Proposing and ensure implementation of new or enhanced business and or system processes.
  • Analyzing of Bugs, identifying system improvements and or enhancements to increase productivity and decrease costs and ensure implementation of changes.
  • Ensuring that system changes are at all times catering for ongoing business changes and requirements.
  • Ensuring that redundant system processes are removed.

Competencies Requirements:

  • Business Acumen
  • Client/Stakeholder Commitment
  • Drive for Results
  • Leads Change and Innovation
  • Motivating and Inspiring Team
  • Strategic Thinking
  • Collaboration
  • Impact and Influence
  • Self-Awareness and Insight
  • Diversity and Inclusiveness
  • Growing Talent

