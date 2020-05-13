Application Support Specialist

Position Purpose:
- To investigate, analyze, resolve and advise on support issues in a business application support environment.
Experience & Qualifications:
- Grade12/ Matric /Equivalent.
- 3 Years tertiary qualification or a relevant IT qualification.
- Minimum 2 years support analyst or senior application support experience.
- Basic knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management, problem management etc.
- Problem solving exposure at application and business transaction level using application log files and SQL database queries.
- Commitment to performing routine as well as investigation/analysis work tasks.
- Ability to solve medium complexity problems.
- Understand and develop the support team technical competency.
- Self-motivated, proactive, taking ownership of problems until they are resolved.
- Mature person with the sense of responsibility to do after hours standby.
- Good oral and written communication skills.
- Good customer relationship skills.
- Quick learner (short initial ramp up period).
- Must be comfortable with working in the customer domain.
- Be able to adjust to the needs of a flexible working environment.