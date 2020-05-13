Application Support Specialist

May 13, 2020

Position Purpose:

  • To investigate, analyze, resolve and advise on support issues in a business application support environment.

Experience & Qualifications:

  • Grade12/ Matric /Equivalent.
  • 3 Years tertiary qualification or a relevant IT qualification.
  • Minimum 2 years support analyst or senior application support experience.
  • Basic knowledge of the disciplines in an application support environment, incident handling, change management, problem management etc.
  • Problem solving exposure at application and business transaction level using application log files and SQL database queries.
  • Commitment to performing routine as well as investigation/analysis work tasks.
  • Ability to solve medium complexity problems.
  • Understand and develop the support team technical competency.
  • Self-motivated, proactive, taking ownership of problems until they are resolved.
  • Mature person with the sense of responsibility to do after hours standby.
  • Good oral and written communication skills.
  • Good customer relationship skills.
  • Quick learner (short initial ramp up period).
  • Must be comfortable with working in the customer domain.
  • Be able to adjust to the needs of a flexible working environment.

