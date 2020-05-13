Back-End Developer – 4+ years experience

Back-End Developer
Job Title – Back-End Developer
Job Type – Permanent
Location: Cape Town
About the Client:
Do you want to work for a leading global company developing interesting and unique technology that enables billions around the world to excel? Do you want to improve your skill set with a diverse team of developers? Do you want to be exposed to international projects and add value to the market? Then read on!
You will be responsible for designing and writing code and providing support to web applications, you will be able to work independently, assuming ownership for the design, interface and programming of simple and complex web applications. The SSE should also be able to provide estimates for tasks and assume ownership for these estimates. The SSE works with web applications and a variety of back-end technologies including Java, NodeJS and Scala.
As their Back-End Developer you will:
- Work closely with Creative, Business, Technology and QA teams to ensure the technology will be functional and meet performance targets
- Own the development of sub-systems and ensure they follow the established technical architecture and design
- Implement user and business requirements which are composed of multiple development activities or touch various sub-systems
- Maintain concise and clear documentation on projects as dictated by each capability’s guidelines and best practices
- Debug complex issues in existing software applications
- Provide proactive feedback on policies and procedures when an opportunity for improvement exists
Skills:
Essential Qualifications / Skills:
- Between 4 – 6 years’ software development experience
- Advanced-level knowledge of at least one back-end programming language (e.g. Java, NodeJS, Scala or Python, etc.) and object-oriented analysis and design
- Knowledge of design patterns (e.g. model-view-controller, observer, etc.) and software engineering principles
- Fluency with data transfer formats and protocols popular in web applications (e.g. JSON, XML, HTTP)
- Experience working with new technologies and building proof of concept prototypes.
- Experience building a web solution based on a Content Management System or e-commerce platform.
- Experience troubleshooting, debugging and doing root cause analysis of web platform issues
- Capable of creating and consuming REST web services
- Capable of writing unit tests, and scripting load and performance tests
- Proficiency designing and developing rich web applications using various technologies such as Java, NodeJS, Scala or Python.
- Work experience with automation and pre-processing tools (e.g.Gradle, Grunt, Maven, Ant)
- Work experience with data storage patterns and practices, namely relational (PostgreSQL, MySQL) and/or non-relational (MongoDB, Cassandra) platforms
- Work experience integrating web solutions with external web services
Benefits:
- Free parking
- Free snacks
- Casual dress code
- Flexible hours
