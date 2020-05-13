Full Stack .NET Developer

Position Purpose:We are looking for a “can-do” Full Stack .net Developer to produce scalable software solutions. You’ll be part of a cross-functional team that’s responsible for the full software development life cycle, from conception to deployment. As a Full Stack .net Developer, you should be delivery focussed, comfortable around both front-end and back-end coding languages, development frameworks and third-party libraries. You should also be a team player with a knack for visual design and motivated to deliver software solutionsQualifications & Experience:

Minimum 5-10 years .net development experience

Preferably in Financial Services Industry

Experience of Agile Delivery Methodologies

Microsoft Development Certifications would be preferred

Requirements:

Proven experience as a Full Stack .Net Developer or similar role;

Experience developing cloud based solutions (Azure, AWS);

Experience using various code versioning frameworks (Git) and automated code build engines (Jenkins);

Experience using online Team collaboration tools – Microsoft or Google.

Extensive Knowledge of Graphical User Interface languages, frameworks and libraries (Such as HTML/ CSS, JavaScript, XML, jQuery, preference is Angular);

Extensive Knowledge of .net libraries and service based architecture;

Familiarity with databases (e.g. SQL Server, Postgres, MySQL, MongoDB), web servers (Such as Apache) and UI/UX design

Maintains Integrity with excellent communication and teamwork skills

Self-Driven, delivery focussed and well organised

Ability to work remotely and collaborate using Google product suite.

