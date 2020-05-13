Java Architect: DSD

May 13, 2020

Purpose Statement

  • Responsible for a producing a comprehensive technical specification from business requirements related to the EDC environment (remote banking)
  • Assist the BA to ensure that the functional design offers a technical viable solution and address the business requirements
  • Design technical test plans and provide guidelines to facilitate performance and stress testing
  • Continuous business and industry research to guide the critical evaluation of architectural and design patterns & principles.

Experience
Min:

  • At last 7 years’ relevant experience in Systems Development using Java

Ideal:

  • At least 3 years’ proven experience as Architect within retail banking and/or digital channels

Qualifications (Minimum)

  • National Certificate in Information Technology
  • A relevant qualification

Knowledge
Minimum:
Must have detailed knowledge of:

  • System architecture (technical design and implementation processes)
  • Systems analysis and design
  • UML or equivalent modelling language
  • Technical Test Plan Design
  • API design
  • IT systems development processes
  • Application development
  • Standards and governance
  • Service-oriented Architecture (SOA)

Ideal:

Detailed knowledge of:

  • Banking systems environment
  • Banking business model
  • Agile development life cycle
  • Best practices for Quality Assurance (QA)
  • Object Orientated Development environment (i.e. Java, Spring Framework, JBoss)

Skills

  • Communications Skills
  • Interpersonal & Relationship management Skills
  • Negotiation skills
  • Influencing Skills
  • Facilitation Skills
  • Presentation Skills
  • Analytical Skills
  • Problem solving skills
  • Attention to Detail
  • Planning, organising and coordination skills
  • Project Management Skills (Methodolgy Specific)

Competencies

  • Achieving Personal Work Goals and Objectives
  • Working with People
  • Delivering Results and Meeting Customer Expectations

Additional Information

  • Contactable via own mobile phone
  • Willingness to work flexible hours (including Saturdays and Public Holidays)
  • Willingness to work or be available overtime and / or weekends if required

Capitec is committed to diversity and, where feasible, all appointments will support the achievement of our employment equity goals

Learn more/Apply for this position