Linux Operator/Administrator

Our client is currently searching for an experienced Linux Operator to join their Operations team. Their ideal candidate will have a keen interest in Open Source Technologies and will have a minimum of 3-5 years of proven experience in maintaining/supporting Linux servers and services.Key Purpose:

To maintain and maximise the uptime of their client’s messaging platforms

Maintain Service Delivery Metrix for clients

Responsibilities:

Maintenance of infrastructure and Customer servers

Maintenance of mission critical services on servers

Design and deployment of new systems and services

Day to day IT/server administration tasks

Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effective

Ensure optimal performance of the Linux server infrastructure and services that run on it

Provide guidance to junior members of the team

Handle common database procedures, such as upgrade, backup, recovery, migration, etc

Investigate and resolve low/medium/high severity incidents

Support and maintain Linux based servers

Apply operating system updates, patches and configuration changes

Assist with deployment of Dev and production environments in the cloud

Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor)

Functional monitoring

Qualifications and Experience:

Suitable B.Sc. or Tech Degree (Minimum of 3 years tertiary education)

Minimum of 3 Years Linux/Open Source experience

Familiar with the Red Hat/CentOS Linux Operating System

Familiar with scripting in Perl, bash or similar

Previous exposure to any other Open Source technologies would be beneficial but is not essential (e.g. Asterisk, Nagios, iptables etc.)

Database management and maintenance (Oracle or PostgreSQL) would be beneficial but not essential

A positive attitude and a willingness to learn

Personal Attributes and Skills:

Analytical and solutions-driven

Strong focus on deliverables

Strong ownership and accountability

Willing to learn and develop oneself

A High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

Ability to work according to project deadlines, under pressure and cope with a highly stressful environment

Self-motivated and self-driven

Facilitation Skills

Ability to manage own workload and timelines

Team player

Strong verbal and written communication skills

