Linux Operator/Administrator

Our client is currently searching for an experienced Linux Operator to join their Operations team. Their ideal candidate will have a keen interest in Open Source Technologies and will have a minimum of 3-5 years of proven experience in maintaining/supporting Linux servers and services.Key Purpose:
- To maintain and maximise the uptime of their client’s messaging platforms
- Maintain Service Delivery Metrix for clients
Responsibilities:
- Maintenance of infrastructure and Customer servers
- Maintenance of mission critical services on servers
- Design and deployment of new systems and services
- Day to day IT/server administration tasks
- Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effective
- Ensure optimal performance of the Linux server infrastructure and services that run on it
- Provide guidance to junior members of the team
- Handle common database procedures, such as upgrade, backup, recovery, migration, etc
- Investigate and resolve low/medium/high severity incidents
- Support and maintain Linux based servers
- Apply operating system updates, patches and configuration changes
- Assist with deployment of Dev and production environments in the cloud
- Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor)
- Functional monitoring
Qualifications and Experience:
- Suitable B.Sc. or Tech Degree (Minimum of 3 years tertiary education)
- Minimum of 3 Years Linux/Open Source experience
- Familiar with the Red Hat/CentOS Linux Operating System
- Familiar with scripting in Perl, bash or similar
- Previous exposure to any other Open Source technologies would be beneficial but is not essential (e.g. Asterisk, Nagios, iptables etc.)
- Database management and maintenance (Oracle or PostgreSQL) would be beneficial but not essential
- A positive attitude and a willingness to learn
Personal Attributes and Skills:
- Analytical and solutions-driven
- Strong focus on deliverables
- Strong ownership and accountability
- Willing to learn and develop oneself
- A High degree of accuracy and attention to detail
- Ability to work according to project deadlines, under pressure and cope with a highly stressful environment
- Self-motivated and self-driven
- Facilitation Skills
- Ability to manage own workload and timelines
- Team player
- Strong verbal and written communication skills