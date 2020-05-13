Linux Operator/Administrator

May 13, 2020

Our client is currently searching for an experienced Linux Operator to join their Operations team. Their ideal candidate will have a keen interest in Open Source Technologies and will have a minimum of 3-5 years of proven experience in maintaining/supporting Linux servers and services.Key Purpose:

  • To maintain and maximise the uptime of their client’s messaging platforms

  • Maintain Service Delivery Metrix for clients

Responsibilities:

  • Maintenance of infrastructure and Customer servers

  • Maintenance of mission critical services on servers

  • Design and deployment of new systems and services

  • Day to day IT/server administration tasks

  • Deliver exceptional service that exceeds customers’ expectations through proactive, innovative and appropriate solutions by resolving queries fast end effective

  • Ensure optimal performance of the Linux server infrastructure and services that run on it

  • Provide guidance to junior members of the team

  • Handle common database procedures, such as upgrade, backup, recovery, migration, etc

  • Investigate and resolve low/medium/high severity incidents

  • Support and maintain Linux based servers

  • Apply operating system updates, patches and configuration changes

  • Assist with deployment of Dev and production environments in the cloud

  • Manage databases (deploy, optimise, backup, configure, monitor)

  • Functional monitoring

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Suitable B.Sc. or Tech Degree (Minimum of 3 years tertiary education)

  • Minimum of 3 Years Linux/Open Source experience

  • Familiar with the Red Hat/CentOS Linux Operating System

  • Familiar with scripting in Perl, bash or similar

  • Previous exposure to any other Open Source technologies would be beneficial but is not essential (e.g. Asterisk, Nagios, iptables etc.)

  • Database management and maintenance (Oracle or PostgreSQL) would be beneficial but not essential

  • A positive attitude and a willingness to learn

Personal Attributes and Skills:

  • Analytical and solutions-driven

  • Strong focus on deliverables

  • Strong ownership and accountability

  • Willing to learn and develop oneself

  • A High degree of accuracy and attention to detail

  • Ability to work according to project deadlines, under pressure and cope with a highly stressful environment

  • Self-motivated and self-driven

  • Facilitation Skills

  • Ability to manage own workload and timelines

  • Team player

  • Strong verbal and written communication skills

