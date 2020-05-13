Software Engineer

Machine Learning Engineer
Our client is a Retail Giant that is looking for a Machine Learning Engineer in their II Band tier to primarily be responsible for building end-to-end machine learning models from ideation to deployment and scalability. They would create new and improved data-driven solutions to assist the Group in answering business questions, gaining competitive advantage, identifying new market opportunities, increasing efficiencies, and/or reducing costs. The succesful candidate should have the following:
– At least 3 years of Machine Learning experience
– At least 3 years of Data Science experience
– SQL
– Python
– Cloud Platform (AWS) advantageous
– Probability and Statistics
– Prescriptive Modeling4 year Degree / NQF level 7 in IT and Computer Sciences For more information apply now!