Business Analyst – Data Privacy

Support the business in the completion of internal Data Privacy Process for new operations

Provide support and guidance on data protection and privacy matters and respond to queries from internal business teams

Identify, assess and escalate data privacy and protection risks

Responsible for the effective eliciting, analysis and validation of business requirements.

Negotiate and agree business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams / Project teams.

JOB OBJECTIVES

To understand the current business environment

To identify and understand business requirements

To determine a suitable process solution to address business needs/requirements

To assist with the delivery of the required solution

To continuously support the business environment

To contribute to the Business Analysis community of practise

TASK INFORMATION

1. To understand the current business environment

Analyse and understand the current business environment

Understand the business strategy

Understand the current trends and developments in the industry

2. To identify and understand business requirements

Work with stakeholders in the identification and documentation of requirements (Functional, Non Functional, Information)

Understand the business intent

Assess the impact of new requirements on business processes

Propose process improvements where appropriate

Understand and define business rules applicable to business processes and requirements.

3. To determine a suitable process solution to business needs/requirements

Works closely with Business and delivery teams to design and implement business solutions

Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design

Engage with the relevant stakeholders to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented

4. To assist with the delivery of the required solution

Provide input to the business case, which will align with the business requirements of the project

Provide input into the scope of the solution

Supply input into testing

Facilitate and coordinate User Acceptance Testing

Understand, document and raise project risks

Liaise with other functional areas to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues

To give input to training artifacts and communications with business

5. To continuously support the business environment

Assist with and provide timeous feedback on ad-hoc queries from business stakeholders

To be a sounding board, thinking partner and ambassador for the business

6. To contribute to the Business Analysis community of practise

To actively participate in the development of the Community of practise within the organisation.

