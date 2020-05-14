Business Analyst – Data Privacy

Support the business in the completion of internal Data Privacy Process for new operations
Provide support and guidance on data protection and privacy matters and respond to queries from internal business teams
Identify, assess and escalate data privacy and protection risks
Responsible for the effective eliciting, analysis and validation of business requirements.
Negotiate and agree business requirements with the business and communicate these to the IT teams / Project teams.
JOB OBJECTIVES
- To understand the current business environment
- To identify and understand business requirements
- To determine a suitable process solution to address business needs/requirements
- To assist with the delivery of the required solution
- To continuously support the business environment
- To contribute to the Business Analysis community of practise
TASK INFORMATION
1. To understand the current business environment
- Analyse and understand the current business environment
- Understand the business strategy
- Understand the current trends and developments in the industry
2. To identify and understand business requirements
- Work with stakeholders in the identification and documentation of requirements (Functional, Non Functional, Information)
- Understand the business intent
- Assess the impact of new requirements on business processes
- Propose process improvements where appropriate
- Understand and define business rules applicable to business processes and requirements.
3. To determine a suitable process solution to business needs/requirements
- Works closely with Business and delivery teams to design and implement business solutions
- Provide input on alternatives presented by the technical designers and answer detailed questions regarding the business design
- Engage with the relevant stakeholders to obtain input and agreement on alternatives that are presented
4. To assist with the delivery of the required solution
- Provide input to the business case, which will align with the business requirements of the project
- Provide input into the scope of the solution
- Supply input into testing
- Facilitate and coordinate User Acceptance Testing
- Understand, document and raise project risks
- Liaise with other functional areas to coordinate interdependencies and resolve issues
- To give input to training artifacts and communications with business
5. To continuously support the business environment
- Assist with and provide timeous feedback on ad-hoc queries from business stakeholders
- To be a sounding board, thinking partner and ambassador for the business
6. To contribute to the Business Analysis community of practise
- To actively participate in the development of the Community of practise within the organisation.