Network Engineer

Maintaining and administering computer networks and related computing environments including systems software, applications software, hardware, and configurations.

* Performing disaster recovery operations and data backups when required.

* Troubleshooting, diagnosing and resolving hardware, software, and other network and system problems.

* Maintaining, configuring, and monitoring virus protection software and email applications.

* Monitoring network performance to determine if adjustments need to be made.

* Conferring with network users about solving existing system problems.

* Onboarding new users and Training staff on newly installed hardware and software systems.

* Responding to general IT requests, end user support to Head Office and Regional Offices. * Manage Linux server services: DHCP, Samba, Iptables, IPsec, PPTP/VPN, OpenVPN, BIND9, QOS * Windows server support: Active Directory, WSUS, deployment of Windows Server in VMWare environment * Implementation and maintaining IT Continuity Plan which includes daily backups, maintaining documentation, and disaster recovery * Assist with network capacity planning, designing, configuring and testing networking software, computer hardware, and operating system software. * Procurement & asset management – Manage procurement process, quotations, CAPEX & vendor management

