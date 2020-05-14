Senior SQL Developer

– Bachelor’s degree in computer science or Diploma in IT preferred or equivalent combination of education, training and experience
– 7-10 years solid experience in a data warehousing environment and development framework.
– Minimum 7+ years of practical experience with SQL Server.
– Minimum 7+ years scripting, tuning, debugging, troubleshooting and other advanced SQL concepts
– Experience in the financial services industry
– Expert Transact- SQL skills and the ability to create complex queries, stored procedures, user-defined functions, views, and other database objects.
– Exposure to big data.
– Experience in report writing and user interaction. And in managing/creating datamarts, dimension modelling and facts
– 5+ years working experience in the field of data warehousing and BI.
Knowledge and skills
– Exposure to mainstream Microsoft BI tools is a requirement. An added advantage is exposure to Cognos, QlickView, Tableau or similar.
– Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills.
– Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis.
– Cube development using SSAS is.
– ETL knowledge (SSIS).
– Data warehousing conceptual and practical knowledge.
– Advanced knowledge of SSAS, SSIS and SSRS.
– Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI is an advantage.
– Advanced knowledge of SQL and SQL server skills (SQL 2012 – 2014) s an advantage.
– Knowledge of MDX query.
– Expertise in the Microsoft BI solution offerings including SQL Server 2012/2008 R2 Stack (SSRS, SSAS, SSIS). Knowledge of PowerView, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel is an advantage.
– Understanding of BI solutions: operational and analytical, strong knowledge of relational and multi-dimensional database architectures.
– In-depth understanding of the Ralph Kimball data warehouse methodology.
– Knowledge in the technical aspects of BI, including data modelling