SSRS Developer

Skills and Experience

– Excellent verbal and written communication skills

– Comfortable working directly with business staff on report requirements

– Microsoft SQL query and stored procedure development experience

– Professional experience with SQL Server 2016

– Experience testing and tuning complex report queries

– Familiar with SQL design patterns and best practices

– Mid-to-expert level SSRS Report Developer with minimum 3 years experience

– Experience creating SSRS parameterized reports, sub-reports, linked reports, data driven subscriptions

– SSIS Package development a plus

– PowerBI development a plus

Responsibilities

– SQL database development, including tables, views, indexes and stored procedures

– Analyze, design and develop SSRS reports from complex business requirements

– Provide input on best practices, methodologies and techniques

– Troubleshoot and resolve complex technical issues

– Document extract and snapshot processes and report cycles

– Collaborate as a team member defining report requirements and designing and developing solid database solutions

