Senior / Intermediate Software Developer

Senior / Intermediate Software DeveloperOur client specialising in the Credit Industry with operations in South Africa and Southern Africa with their head office in Stellenbosch requires an experienced Software Developer to join their dynamic fast-growing concern.With your minimum 5 years extensive experience in Java or Groovy programming you will form part of a fast moving Java Development team who provide software development, critical business processes, building of new features and products and data analytic services to the operating companies in the group.REQUIREMENTS3-year tertiary qualification in Information Technology (B.Sc. Information Science or National Diploma/Tech Information Technology )Min 5 years as a software developer using Java or relevant languagesExperience designing and building large and complex yet maintainable systemsExtensive experience in Java or Groovy programmingFast and self-learning abilitiesComfortable with core technology stack and environmentAbility to work in an agile team and successfully delivering agile based software projectsStrong problem-solving ability & passion for technology and innovationStrong analytical, written and verbal skillsDUTIESSoftware development, unit testing and integration testsDatabase designUser interface design and developmentWriting technical documentationCollaborate with team members in developing, testing and deploying new software system components or software system enhancementsProvide third line support to OperationsResearch and investigate new technologies ExperienceProgramming Language: GroovyApplication Framework: Grails 3, Grails 4Persistence framework: HibernateMain database: MySQWeb based user interface: Vaadin 7, Vaadin 14 Other technologiesWorkflow engine: ActivitiMicro service (REST): JAX-RS / Jersey with Spring CloudCross platform framework: ElectronSecurity framework: Apache ShiroQueue processing: Apache ActiveMQSearch: ElasticsearchBusiness rules engine: DroolsGraph database: OrientDBSalary: Dependent on experience

