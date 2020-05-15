Software Engineer (Frontend, JavaScript, Customer Facing)

Ref: CH56Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Front-end Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.You need to be strong in both root cause analysis and driving to action – in other words, you need to be a thinker and a doer, and doing doesn’t happen only during work hours.You need to be passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience. And, because we operate in a fast-growing, quick-moving environment, we’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, thrives under change, and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster. You will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts. In short, we need you to think like an owner of the business.The position reports to the Shopfront Engineering Team Lead. Bring your love of all things front-end and that desire to make the best experience for the customer. We are looking for passionate & skilled front-end software engineer who has a natural affinity for well-structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code that enables us to take our site to the next level, including a best practice responsive web front-end that delivers an experience that delights our customer.You will be part of a team responsible for the development of our customer facing mobile and desktop websites. You will need to have a thorough understanding and experience with JavaScript coding and related frameworks and tools, HTML& CSS, web architecture, various caching layers and communication protocols between the different components.You will:
- Help design, develop and refine new features
- Locate and resolve bugs and crashes
- Brainstorm new ideas and concepts
- Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation
We expect you to:
- Be accountable
- Creative
- Solution-based
- Flexible
- And take pride in your work
Your primary focus will be to implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability and testable code. Your main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional site. The design will be delivered to you, but you will work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing PHP code.If you’re all about closure, inheritance, binding, scope and ‘this’ – give us a shout.Requirements
- A minimum of 5+ years of experience as a Front-End Developerwriting code
- Very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch
- Understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques
- Appreciation and understanding of object oriented programming concepts
- Solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (React is preferred, but AngularJS, Meteor, Backbone, etc. are a good start)
- Experience in XHTML, Html5, CSS and taking high definition designs/PSD’s and producing fast efficient HTML, CSS and JavaScript
- Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX
- Knowledge and experience cross browser and cross device compatible solutions including for mobile
- Experience with CSS precompilers such as Less or Sass
- You should love doing this kind of stuff! Not afraid to try new things just to see how they work. Able to evaluate and learn new libraries, frameworks, concepts to validate whether they might be of value to our team
- Experience using a source control solution such as Git
Desirable Skills
- 3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)
- PHP experience very desireable
- Linux experience
- React JS experience
- BackBone JS experience
- Experience writing front-end unit tests
- Full stack experience of any sort is a huge plus!
- Has worked within an agile development team using scrum/kanban
- Experience producing responsive html designs
We seek to Employ people who:
- is forthright but respectful
- is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute
- is analytical, able to use data to make decisions
- is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours
- is passionate about the potential of e-commerceand delivering a world-class customer experience
- is entrepreneurial, thrives under changeand accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster
- is able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input
- is curious and challenge the status quo
- is innovative and enjoys iteration
- is collaborative
- will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company
- thinks like an ownerof the business.
- is smart, has integrity and is hardworking