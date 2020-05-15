Software Engineer (Frontend, JavaScript, Customer Facing)

Ref: CH56Our client, a leading South African online retailer, is looking for a highly talented Front-end Engineer to join our team in Cape Town.We are a young, dynamic, hyper growth company looking for smart, creative, hardworking people to join us. We offer market related benefits, a great work environment and a promise that you won’t be bored as long as you are prepared for a challenge and want to build something great.You need to be strong in both root cause analysis and driving to action – in other words, you need to be a thinker and a doer, and doing doesn’t happen only during work hours.You need to be passionate about the potential of e-commerce and delivering a world-class customer experience. And, because we operate in a fast-growing, quick-moving environment, we’re looking for someone who is entrepreneurial, thrives under change, and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster. You will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts. In short, we need you to think like an owner of the business.The position reports to the Shopfront Engineering Team Lead. Bring your love of all things front-end and that desire to make the best experience for the customer. We are looking for passionate & skilled front-end software engineer who has a natural affinity for well-structured HTML, CSS and JavaScript code that enables us to take our site to the next level, including a best practice responsive web front-end that delivers an experience that delights our customer.You will be part of a team responsible for the development of our customer facing mobile and desktop websites. You will need to have a thorough understanding and experience with JavaScript coding and related frameworks and tools, HTML& CSS, web architecture, various caching layers and communication protocols between the different components.You will:

Help design, develop and refine new features

Locate and resolve bugs and crashes

Brainstorm new ideas and concepts

Work with teammates on design, code reviews, and estimation

We expect you to:

Be accountable

Creative

Solution-based

Flexible

And take pride in your work

Your primary focus will be to implement front-end JavaScript coding at a senior level with a focus on performance, maintainability and testable code. Your main duties will include creating modules and components and coupling them together into a functional site. The design will be delivered to you, but you will work closely with the designers and back-end developers, and communicate primarily with the API using standard methods, as well as be expected to make modifications to the existing PHP code.If you’re all about closure, inheritance, binding, scope and ‘this’ – give us a shout.Requirements

A minimum of 5+ years of experience as a Front-End Developerwriting code

Very proficient in coding plain JavaScript from scratch

Understands inheritance in JavaScript and advanced JavaScript techniques

Appreciation and understanding of object oriented programming concepts

Solid experience writing performant front-end code based on MVC JavaScript Frameworks (React is preferred, but AngularJS, Meteor, Backbone, etc. are a good start)

Experience in XHTML, Html5, CSS and taking high definition designs/PSD’s and producing fast efficient HTML, CSS and JavaScript

Good understanding of asynchronous request handling, partial page updates, and AJAX

Knowledge and experience cross browser and cross device compatible solutions including for mobile

Experience with CSS precompilers such as Less or Sass

You should love doing this kind of stuff! Not afraid to try new things just to see how they work. Able to evaluate and learn new libraries, frameworks, concepts to validate whether they might be of value to our team

Experience using a source control solution such as Git

Desirable Skills

3 year computer science degree (or equivalent)

PHP experience very desireable

Linux experience

React JS experience

BackBone JS experience

Experience writing front-end unit tests

Full stack experience of any sort is a huge plus!

Has worked within an agile development team using scrum/kanban

Experience producing responsive html designs

We seek to Employ people who:

is forthright but respectful

is an expert at doing, who can not only design but also execute

is analytical, able to use data to make decisions

is competitive, self-directed and strive to be the BEST (GREAT requires a lot of work and does not only happen during business hours

is passionate about the potential of e-commerceand delivering a world-class customer experience

is entrepreneurial, thrives under changeand accepts it is a constant and always looks for solutions to do something better and faster

is able to think about problems from a business perspective using technical and product input

is curious and challenge the status quo

is innovative and enjoys iteration

is collaborative

will be at the cutting edge of developing new concepts for the company

thinks like an ownerof the business.

is smart, has integrity and is hardworking

