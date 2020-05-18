Data Scientist

Job Objectives

– Understand best practices in data mining and business statistics for retail

– Define models to be created and implemented together with the approach to implementing them

– Explore data and create descriptive and predictive models in cycles

– Put models into production, monitor for accuracy and robustness and where appropriate implement a retraining approach for models

– Assist in the evaluation and selection of appropriate technologiesQualificationsHons or Master’s of Science (Msc) Degree in Statistics or other data mining related discipline (Mathematics, Operations Research)Experience5 years experience in customer, rewards and/or retail analysis

5 years experience in customer, rewards and/or retail data mining (statistical using Python) with experience of deploying models in an operational environment

2 years experience in at least three of the following:

Customer driven marketing

Forecasting

Product recommendation

Clustering

Assortment optimisation

Supply chain analytics

Marketing mix modelling

Price optimisation

Fraud detection

Workforce analyticsKnowledge and Skills2 years General Microsoft office skills

2 years Strong understanding of data mining models, structures, theories, principles and practices

2 years Expert knowledge of at least three of the following:

Decision trees

Association rules

Neural networks

ClusteringApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

Learn more/Apply for this position