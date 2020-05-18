Lead Python Developer

Do you want to join a world-class software engineering team? Read more here…

Job & Company Description:

Our client has a strong presence in the customer service industry with a wide range of products that is available across Africa. They are known as an employer of choice with a flexible working environment. They are looking for passionate developers with a knack for problem solving to join their teams based in Cape Town. From a coder’s perspective, they are at the forefront of open source technology. As a Software Engineer, you will be involved in the architecture, implementation, support and maintenance of scalable services. Their developers are involved in the full software life cycle, from the requirements gathering, design and development to ownership and maintenance. They have a fast-paced agile deployment cycle, which means they can iterate quickly and deploy improvements on a daily basis.



What is in it for you?

Birthday Leave

Flexi hours

Free Coffee

Mac or Windows Laptop (your choice)

8 days grad study leave or 12 days post-grad study leave

Free parking, depending on availability

Job Experience & Skills Required:

Bachelor’s degree, with a major in Computer Science or similar

Minimum of 5 years’ experience in a software engineering role

At least 6 months of management experience leading or co-leading a team of software developers

Experience with Python & Django

Experience leading a cross functional team of engineers

Thorough understanding of computer science fundamentals, OO concepts, data structures and algorithms.

Experience in any of the following: MySQL, Kafka, PostgreSQL, MongoDB

Experience with AWS Cloud technologies (Amazon EC2, Amazon S3) and GIT version control will be an added advantage

Experience in developing backend systems in a Microservices architecture.

Exposure to Web technologies such as AngularJS.

Please apply directly. For more IT jobs, please visit www.networkrecruitment.co.za

If you have not had any response in two weeks, please consider the vacancy application unsuccessful. Your profile will be kept on our database for any other suitable roles / positions.

We also invite you to contact us to discuss your next career move in IT!

For more information, contact:

Olivia Smidt

Executive IT Recruitment Consultant

Learn more/Apply for this position