Solution Architect – SAP Technology Platforms

Job Objectives

Provide input into the SAP Technology Strategy and future operational / capital plans around technology solutions and ensure suitable governance around the definition and management of technology to ensure these strategies and plans are implemented.

Develop and maintain SAP Technology strategies, standards and methodologies and associated design and solutions.

Produce well defined, well documented, viable, and cost effective solution architecture aligned to stakeholder requirements and enterprise architecture within the agreed deliverable timelines.

Provide advice and guidance to reviews and decisions at the Architecture Review Committee (ARC) and Design Authority (DA).

Peer review Solution Architect deliverables to provide additional detailed ICT Infrastructure and technology advice and guidance to ensure all technology aspects are considered in solution designs.

Own and manage the SAP Technology roadmap, standardisation and policies, ensuring the SAP solution architecture aligns with the enterprise architectural framework.

Architect solutions for the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC) as it pertains to SAP Solutions ensuring the architecture comply with the Enterprise Architecture standards.QualificationsDesirable:

Degree in Information Systems / B Sc. Comp. Science (or similar)

Architecture Framework Certified (TOGAF, ZACHMAN)

SAP Certified Technology Associate – SAP HANA 2.0

SAP Certified Technology Associate – System Administration

SAP Certified Technology Professional – System Security ArchitectExperience5 – 10 years working experience within the IT industry

5 + years excellent design and architecture skills and proven track record delivering well-designed complex enterprise-class systems

2 + years Identification and formulation of technology architecture and technology solution alternatives and their assessment

5 + years Experience with ICT Infrastructure components in the domains of (Networking, Data Centre, Storage, Compute Platforms, and ICT Management / Monitoring)

2+ years of experience in all aspects of Software Development Lifecycle (SDLC) requirements

3+ years Demonstrated expertise in a variety of application development methodologies and practices.Knowledge and Skills5+ years sound knowledge of SAP Technology systems and databases

3+ years Detailed understanding in development of Information, Applications, Technology Architecture

3+ years Excellent technical development and design skills and be able to mentor others to improve their skills.

2+ years Strong understanding of Information Technology strategy, architecture and Information Technology governance requirements.

Strong analytical, problem-solving and logical skills with attention to detail

Excellent team-working and interpersonal skills

Delivery of compelling presentations to all levels of stakeholders and excellent communication and relationship building skills

Develop proposals and marketing materials and excellent written communication & presentation skills

Excellent organisation and facilitation skills

Strong conflict management skills

Technology Implementation patterns and Reference Architectures

Practical experience with infrastructure implementation

In depth knowledge of Virtualization technologies (Server, Desktop, Storage)

Understand SAP technologies and Architecture (Security, Authorisations, Fiori, Cloud)

Experience with enterprise scale SAP Technology migrations, upgrades and implementationsApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

