Intermediate Fullstack .NET Developer
Cape Town
Tayla Allan
(contact number)
My Client, a Microsoft Gold Partner, who’s in the HR and Payroll industry, is in need of an Intermediate Full-stack .NET Developer to join the team.
Duties will include:
- Develop and maintain Web and Desktop applications
- Version control discipline for software releases
- Maintain all source code
- Mobile development is advantageous
- Follow formal software engineering practice
- Experience with clients and meeting client expectations
- Communicating at a management level
- Meeting customer software requirements and develop software applications and programs to spec
Desired languages and tech stack:
- .NET
- C#
- .NET Core
- React – Front end
- Angualr
- MVC
- Azure
- SQL
Some perks you’ll enjoy:
- Flexi Hours
- New tech
- Modern office
- Casual dress code
- Rapid career progression
- Training
- Remote Work
If you are interested in this opportunity, email (email address)(email address) or ring me on (contact number)