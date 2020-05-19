iOS Specialist (Native Mobile)

The positionOur client is looking for an intermediate to senior native iOS mobile developer. You will need to develop native iOS software as part of a project team for one of their customers. You will be expected to be self-driven, be able to take ownership and be able to enhance/improve the existing codebase. Position competenciesThe position requires knowledge of and experience in implementing native iOS apps as part of a cross-functional agile product development team. These skills will be tested in the recruitment process. The following are detailed competencies needed for the position. Area
- Native IOS Development
Main tasks
- Developing quality software
- Input into project planning and strategy as required
- Management of stakeholder expectations to ensure satisfied customers
Outcomes
- High quality software
- Accurate planning and good estimations
Position outcomes
The short-term outcome of the position is to get up to speed with an existing project code base, evaluate it and take ownership of it and move forward. You will be required to take leadership responsibility for the IOS project. Requirements
- Minimum 4 years of development experience
- Minimum of 2 years of native development experience (iOS Swift)
- Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses
- Dependable, responsible and collaborative
- Supportive Team Player
- Fast learner
- Self-driven
- Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative
- Excellent communication skills
- The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow
- Excitement about technology
Non-Technical Skills
- Able to work well in a team as well as individually
- Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box
- Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines
- Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions
- Good analytical and problem-solving skills
- Good verbal and written communication skills
Nice-to-haves
- Back-end
- DevOps
- Web front end
- Software Architecture
Perks
- Work within a strong growing team
- Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment
- Flexible, results oriented culture
- They are serious about work-life balance