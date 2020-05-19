iOS Specialist (Native Mobile)

The positionOur client is looking for an intermediate to senior native iOS mobile developer. You will need to develop native iOS software as part of a project team for one of their customers. You will be expected to be self-driven, be able to take ownership and be able to enhance/improve the existing codebase. Position competenciesThe position requires knowledge of and experience in implementing native iOS apps as part of a cross-functional agile product development team. These skills will be tested in the recruitment process. The following are detailed competencies needed for the position. Area

Native IOS Development

Main tasks

Developing quality software

Input into project planning and strategy as required

Management of stakeholder expectations to ensure satisfied customers

Outcomes

High quality software

Accurate planning and good estimations

Position outcomes

The short-term outcome of the position is to get up to speed with an existing project code base, evaluate it and take ownership of it and move forward. You will be required to take leadership responsibility for the IOS project. Requirements

Minimum 4 years of development experience

Minimum of 2 years of native development experience (iOS Swift)

Relevant B.Sc or B.Eng university degree; Hons. or higher is preferable. Good academic performance, exceptional in software development / programming courses

Dependable, responsible and collaborative

Supportive Team Player

Fast learner

Self-driven

Self-motivated and able to demonstrate initiative

Excellent communication skills

The ability to explain your approach and the process you follow

Excitement about technology

Non-Technical Skills

Able to work well in a team as well as individually

Attentive to detail, and able to think creatively outside the box

Able to accurately estimate effort on tasks, prioritise work and deliver to deadlines

Excited about learning, pushing technical limits and finding new solutions

Good analytical and problem-solving skills

Good verbal and written communication skills

Nice-to-haves

Back-end

DevOps

Web front end

Software Architecture

Perks

Work within a strong growing team

Innovative, fast-paced and fun work environment

Flexible, results oriented culture

They are serious about work-life balance

