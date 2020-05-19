A project manager is a person who has the overall responsibility for the successful initiation, planning, design, execution, monitoring, controlling and closure of a project. This position can be responsible for multiple projects at the same time and decides which should take priority.
A senior project manager likely has a larger management team that includes project managers and assistants.
Minimum Requirements
– 10 years in a project manager role in the Built environment
– Bachelor of Science Qualification in the Built Environment, Engineering, Architecture, Quantity Surveying + Professional Registration (SACPCMP)
– Code 08 Driver’s License.
– Registered with SACPCMP as a Pr. CPM (Ideal) with,
– Tech Eng; Pr. Techni Eng; Reg Eng Tech or Candidate (Engineer, Technologist, Technician)
Job Roles and Responsibilities
Technical
– Project Management
– Documentation Management
– Contract Management and Administration
– Business Development
Communication
– Stakeholder Management
– Team Player Attributes
– Leadership and Management (People)
Learning and Development
– Mentoring
– Personal Development Management
– Innovation
– Performance Management
Financial Management
– Budget and Cost Management
– Debtor Management
– External Financial Management
Skills, Knowledge & Abilities
– Highly Computer Literate
– Contractual knowledge of the JBCC, GCC, Fidic and NEC forms of Contract
– Understanding of Construction Industry
– Basic Routine Road Maintenance and/or Road Rehabilitation knowledge
– Willingness to travel long distances and work in different locations when required
– Ability to work in a dynamic environment and adapt to frequent project changes.
– Ability to work effectively as part of a team or independently with minimal oversight.
– Self-disciplined
– Leadership ability
– Relationship-building Skills
– Negotiation Skills (internal and external)
– Detail oriented
– Time Management
– Planning and Organising Skills
– Strong Numerical Skills
– Communication Skills in English (Verbal, Non-verbal & Written)
Personal Attributes
– A passion for doing high quality work.
– The ability to think critically, innovate, and solve challenging technical problems.
– Effective time management and logical decision-making ability.
– Being able to self-start and self-motivate when there is no one available to provide instruction.
– Capacity to handle pressure.
– Strong work ethic, and the ability to handle peak work times.
– Willingness to travel
– Emotional Resilience
– Accuracy and Detail oriented
– Initiative & Innovation oriented
– Loyalty & Enthusiasm
– Maintaining High Performance Standards
– Conscientiousness
– Trustworthy (handling confidential information)
Desired Education Level
