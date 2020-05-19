SharePoint & Powerapps Developer

Johannesburg/ Cape Town

Our client who are an International Software Development Consultancy are looking to hire an experienced SharePoint & Powerapps developer. You will be working on cool and exciting projects, with a possibility to travel internationally to the UK, Australia and USA.

Required skills and experience:

4+ years experience as a SharePoint Developer

1+ years experience with Powerapps

Experience designing and implementing solutions across Powerapps and Office 365

Experience with custom development (C#)

Strong communication skills

What they are offering:

Competitive salary

15 days leave

International projects

Possibility to travel to the UK, Australia and USA

Remote work and flexible hours

To discuss this new opportunity in more detail, please send your latest CV to (email address).

While we aim to respond to each application, this is not always possible. Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not heard from us within 2 weeks of your application.

