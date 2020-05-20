C++ Developer with NodeJS
Cape Town
(email address)
Are you passionate about coding?
Join an international development company who’s speciality lies with online gaming and supporting products!
With market experience of over 20 years and offices across the globe, my client proves to be well established in the IT world.
Let your creative juices flow while creating cutting-edge systems within a team of highly skilled developers!
Role & Responsibilities
- Work in an Agile environment – Stand ups, sprints and planning meetings.
- Deliver stable code.
- Code Reviews.
- Work in a small development team taking on new features, spikes and bugs.
- Plan, design, implement, document, test and release new features.
- Maintain existing code base, and if needed, create documentation and diagrams to substantiate further development.
- Liaise with QA team to identify and fix bugs.
Skills & Qualifications
- C++, With fair knowledge of the language specification (Version 11 and up)
- Ability to coach and mentor others
- Templating in C++ as well as MFC.
- Writing native modules for high-level languages such as NodeJS
- Scrum, Agile, REST/RESTful API’S, Design Patterns
- Full software development lifestyle experience
- Understanding of TCP/IP protocol, SocketIO and ZMQ
- Visual Studio
Benefits
- Flexi Hours
- Ability to work remote – at Managers discretion
- Secure parking
- Casual dress code
- Medical Aid and Pension (Optional)
- 15-18 days leave
- Casual, flexible working environment
Send your CV to (email address) to avoid disappointment!