Performance Tester

JOB PURPOSE:

– The successful applicant will be required to perform ICT system testing of applications and reports. In addition, the candidate will be responsible for defect management, issue resolution and escalation. The individual will be required to have good problem-solving skills, an eye for detail, with previous exposure to the full ICT testing life cycle.- The candidate should have broad exposure to all aspects of testing, including functional, non-functional, load, stress and usability. The candidate should also have a good appreciation of software development (predominantly in a Java and SQL environment) and be able to work within an SDLC process.- The candidate should have previous experience of building performance testing frameworks.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Meet with business users and understand functional requirements and UAT test criteria;- Create and update performance Test Scripts.

– Compile Performance Test Plan.

– Analyse performance test results and give recommendations on how to fine tune the system(s)

– Compile comprehensive performance test report.

– Log defects found during testing and monitor their progress in resolution;

– Manage testing timelines and associated communication

– Perform UAT training and support.

– Experience with Open Source Performance testing tools such as JMeter, Locust, Httperf, OpenSTA, Grinder or any Performance Testing tool.

– Experience with Open Source reporting tools such as Github.

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS

– BTech degree in Information Systems, or similar qualification

– ISTQB/ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a Performance Tester

Beneficial skills and experience:

– SQL and Java development

– Understanding of the higher and further education and training sector in South Africa

Competencies:-

– Create and maintain performance test scripts

– System integration and User acceptance testing experience

– Experience in web-based and Windows applications

– Ability to analyse Functional and Non-functional requirements.

– Solid experience in databases and user interface testing

– Skill and experience in writing Microsoft SQL queries

– Fully Microsoft Office literate with advanced level Excel skills

– Experience with automated testing tools highly desirable

– Understanding / experience of test methodologies and techniques

– Creation and execution of performance tests

– Thorough application/report testing (delivers a high-quality product to the business for UAT)

– UAT training and support

– Defect tracking and resolution thereof

Personal attributes:

– Willing and wanting to work flexible times as required

– Goal-oriented

– Passionate about problem solving

– Detail focused

– Excellent time management

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills

– Confident, enthusiastic and self-motivated

– Ability to work independently as well as part of a team

– Ability to understand new systems quickly

– Must be able to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

