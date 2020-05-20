Senior C# Developer

May 20, 2020

ualifications

  • Diploma/ Degree in IT or Computer Science
  • Basic SQL Certificate or Qualification advantageous

Experience:

  • At least 5 years Application Developer or Programmer experience

Job objectives:

  • Liaise with technical and business users to define requirements.
  • Perform system design and documentation.
  • Perform system development and unit test development.
  • Complete program documentation and scripting.
  • Oversee construction and perform quality assurance of own and subordinate solutions.

Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems:

  • Troubleshoot channel transactional data and system-related issues.
  • Identify problems, and propose changes and/or solutions.
  • Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues.
  • Oversee and/or implement changes to existing systems within the development team.

Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering:

  • Liaise with Designer and Architect to define requirements.
  • Perform system design and documentation.
  • Perform system development, and build automation testing for volume and integration.
  • Oversee development, and perform quality assurance and code review along with mentoring of standards within the development team.

Integration of new software and systems into existing environment:

  • Investigate and analyze new software and systems.
  • Plan and design integration process.
  • Perform and/or oversee integration within the development team.

Coaching and mentoring of junior members of the team:

  • Provide technical guidance to junior members of the team where needed.
  • Assist in identifying the training needs of team members.

Knowledge & Skills:

  • Microsoft SQL Server (SSIS, SSRS, SSMS, SSAS, TSQL)
  • C#
  • .NET (ASP.NET Web, ASP.NET Web – MVC, ASP.NET Web API)
  • .NET Core (ASP.NET Core API)
  • Azure DevOps Server
  • BMC Control-M Workload Automation
  • Systems Analysis
  • Design
  • Architecture
  • Database design and development
  • Agile development
  • Automation (unit and deployment)

