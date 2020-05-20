Senior C# Developer

ualifications

Diploma/ Degree in IT or Computer Science

Basic SQL Certificate or Qualification advantageous

Experience:

At least 5 years Application Developer or Programmer experience

Job objectives:

Liaise with technical and business users to define requirements.

Perform system design and documentation.

Perform system development and unit test development.

Complete program documentation and scripting.

Oversee construction and perform quality assurance of own and subordinate solutions.

Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems:

Troubleshoot channel transactional data and system-related issues.

Identify problems, and propose changes and/or solutions.

Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues.

Oversee and/or implement changes to existing systems within the development team.

Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering:

Liaise with Designer and Architect to define requirements.

Perform system design and documentation.

Perform system development, and build automation testing for volume and integration.

Oversee development, and perform quality assurance and code review along with mentoring of standards within the development team.

Integration of new software and systems into existing environment:

Investigate and analyze new software and systems.

Plan and design integration process.

Perform and/or oversee integration within the development team.

Coaching and mentoring of junior members of the team:

Provide technical guidance to junior members of the team where needed.

Assist in identifying the training needs of team members.

Knowledge & Skills:

Microsoft SQL Server (SSIS, SSRS, SSMS, SSAS, TSQL)

C#

.NET (ASP.NET Web, ASP.NET Web – MVC, ASP.NET Web API)

.NET Core (ASP.NET Core API)

Azure DevOps Server

BMC Control-M Workload Automation

Systems Analysis

Design

Architecture

Database design and development

Agile development

Automation (unit and deployment)

Learn more/Apply for this position