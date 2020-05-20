Senior C# Developer

ualifications
- Diploma/ Degree in IT or Computer Science
- Basic SQL Certificate or Qualification advantageous
Experience:
- At least 5 years Application Developer or Programmer experience
Job objectives:
- Liaise with technical and business users to define requirements.
- Perform system design and documentation.
- Perform system development and unit test development.
- Complete program documentation and scripting.
- Oversee construction and perform quality assurance of own and subordinate solutions.
Support and maintain existing solutions and front end systems:
- Troubleshoot channel transactional data and system-related issues.
- Identify problems, and propose changes and/or solutions.
- Liaise with technical and business users to resolve issues.
- Oversee and/or implement changes to existing systems within the development team.
Design, develop and implement high volume transactional and batch solutions that form part of the financial services product offering:
- Liaise with Designer and Architect to define requirements.
- Perform system design and documentation.
- Perform system development, and build automation testing for volume and integration.
- Oversee development, and perform quality assurance and code review along with mentoring of standards within the development team.
Integration of new software and systems into existing environment:
- Investigate and analyze new software and systems.
- Plan and design integration process.
- Perform and/or oversee integration within the development team.
Coaching and mentoring of junior members of the team:
- Provide technical guidance to junior members of the team where needed.
- Assist in identifying the training needs of team members.
Knowledge & Skills:
- Microsoft SQL Server (SSIS, SSRS, SSMS, SSAS, TSQL)
- C#
- .NET (ASP.NET Web, ASP.NET Web – MVC, ASP.NET Web API)
- .NET Core (ASP.NET Core API)
- Azure DevOps Server
- BMC Control-M Workload Automation
- Systems Analysis
- Design
- Architecture
- Database design and development
- Agile development
- Automation (unit and deployment)