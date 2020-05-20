Software Tester

JOB PURPOSE:

The successful applicant will be required to perform ICT system testing of applications and reports. In addition, the candidate will be responsible for defect management, issue resolution and escalation. The individual will be required to have good problem-solving skills, an eye for detail, with previous exposure to the full ICT testing life cycle.

The candidate should have broad exposure to all aspects of testing, including functional, non-functional, load, stress and usability. The candidate should also have a good appreciation of software development (predominantly in a Java and SQL environment) and be able to work within an SDLC process.

RESPONSIBILITIES:

– Meet with business users and understand functional requirements and UAT test criteria;

– Create and update test cases from business requirements and carry out test plans;

– Perform the various phases of functional and non-functional testing;

– Create and execute automated tests;

– Log defects found during testing and monitor their progress in resolution;

– Manage testing timelines and associated communication; and

– Perform UAT training and support.

– Experience using various test automation tools;

– Perform regression and ad hoc testing of system components potentially affected by system changes; and

– Actively participate in daily Scrum and project planning meetings.

Minimum requirements:

– BTech degree in Information Systems, or similar qualification

– ISTQB/ISEB Foundation Certification in Software Testing.

– Minimum of 3 years’ experience as a tester

Beneficial skills and experience:

– SQL and Java development

– Understanding of the higher and further education and training sector in South Africa

Competencies:

– Create and maintain test cases;

– System integration and User acceptance testing experience;

– Experience in web-based and Windows applications;

– Solid experience in databases and user interface testing;

– Skill and experience in writing Microsoft SQL queries;

– Fully Microsoft Office literate with advanced level Excel skills;

– Experience with automated testing tools highly desirable;

– Understanding / experience of test methodologies and techniques;

– Creation and execution of automated tests;

– Thorough application/report testing (delivers a high-quality product to the business for UAT);

– UAT training and support;

– Defect tracking and resolution thereof; and

Personal attributes:

– Willing and wanting to work flexible times as required;

– Goal-oriented;

– Passionate about problem solving;

– Detail focused;

– Excellent time management;

– Excellent written and verbal communication skills;

– Confident, enthusiastic and self-motivated;

– Ability to work independently as well as part of a team;

– Ability to understand new systems quickly; and

– Must be able to work well under pressure and meet deadlines

