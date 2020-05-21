Our client in the Financial / Insurance industry has an opportunity for a Senior Data Analyst/ Power BI.
Qualifications:
Degree in Data/Computer Science/Engineering or similar
Preferred Skills and Knowledge:
– 4 – 10 years experience performing data analytics
– SAP Hana and SQL experience
– Power BI experience / Power Query experience
– Strong knowledge and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects, QlikView, tableau etc)
– Experience in financial services is advantage.
– Experience with data in various data sources & databases
– Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.
– Artificial Intelligence experience
– Strong analytical and problem solving skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy
– Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical terms
– Experience working in an agile environment
– Excellent attention to detail
Must have:
– Advanced knowledge of and experience with Excel as a basis, and advanced analytical modelling
– Good understanding of data structure, statistical modelling and data visualization
– Problem solving and research skills to deal with unknown situations and research/create workarounds
Contract position for a period of 6-12 months