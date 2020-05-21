Data Analyst

Our client in the Financial / Insurance industry has an opportunity for a Senior Data Analyst/ Power BI.

Qualifications:

Degree in Data/Computer Science/Engineering or similar

Preferred Skills and Knowledge:

– 4 – 10 years experience performing data analytics

– SAP Hana and SQL experience

– Power BI experience / Power Query experience

– Strong knowledge and experience with reporting packages (Business Objects, QlikView, tableau etc)

– Experience in financial services is advantage.

– Experience with data in various data sources & databases

– Demonstrated experience in handling large data sets and relational databases.

– Artificial Intelligence experience

– Strong analytical and problem solving skills with the ability to collect, organize, analyse, and disseminate significant amounts of information with attention to detail and accuracy

– Ability to translate business requirements into non-technical terms

– Experience working in an agile environment

– Excellent attention to detail

Must have:

– Advanced knowledge of and experience with Excel as a basis, and advanced analytical modelling

– Good understanding of data structure, statistical modelling and data visualization

– Problem solving and research skills to deal with unknown situations and research/create workarounds

Contract position for a period of 6-12 months

