Sharepoint Developer

– Minimum of 5 years IT experience, preferably in SharePoint applications development

– Able to develop software solutions in a TFS environment using technologies such as Visual Studio, Workflow Foundation, SharePoint, C#, .Net, SQL, SQL Reporting Services

– Developing SharePoint visual web parts, event receivers, timer jobs, features and solution deployment packages

– Developing against the SharePoint server-side object model and client-side object model

– Developing custom SharePoint solutions in Visual Studio, deploying them to SharePoint and debugging them

– Configuring SharePoint service applications: search, managed metadata, user profile service

– Managing Application development projects through the Systems Development Lifecycle

In-depth experience in solution design and knowledge of SOA

