Data Scientist

Job Objectives

1. Understand best practices in data science and business statistics for retail

2. Define models to be created and implemented together with the approach to implementing them

3. Explore data and create descriptive and predictive models in cycles

4. develop and deploy models, monitor for accuracy and robustness and where appropriate implement a retraining approach for models

5. Assist in the evaluation and selection of appropriate technologies

6. Building expertise in the use of our data and customer personalisation tools in order to develop and deliver innovative personalised customer experience through multiple channels.

7. Understand the impact of our personalised strategy and digital activity working with our partners to constantly improve our results

8. Demonstrates a strong understanding of the Shoprite customer and the ability to turn this into insights and personalised customer’s experienceQualificationsHons or Master’s Degree in Computer Science, Data Science, Statistics or other quantitative discipline (Mathematics, Operations Research).Experience5 years experience in customer, rewards and/or retail analysis and data science (statistical using Python) with experience of deploying models in an operational environment

2 years experience in at least three of the following:

Customer-driven marketing

Forecasting and predictive analysis

Product recommendation

Clustering

Assortment optimisation

Supply chain analytics

Marketing mix modeling

Price optimisation

Fraud detection

Workforce analyticsKnowledge and SkillsExpertise using SQL for acquiring and transforming data.

2 years Strong understanding of data science models, structures, theories, principles, and practices

Experience with analytical programming languages (e.g. Python) or other machine learning, statistical or mathematical software.

Knowledge of working with cloud platforms and tools, particularly AWS

2 years Expert knowledge of at least three of the following:

Decision trees

Association rules

Neural networks

Association rules

ClusteringApplicant Feedback PolicyShoprite endeavours to provide feedback to all candidates whenever possible. However, if you do not hear from one of our Recruiters within 30 days, please accept that your application was unsuccessful

