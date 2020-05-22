Developer – SQL (Senior)

Developer – SQL (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

Our client is a professional services company; specialising in advisory and consulting services in South Africa (currently Cape Town and Johannesburg only).

Advisory Services: They assist their customers with their Sales and Marketing strategy and function on how to improve their visibility, building their brand and creating a Marketing plan that supports their Business and Commercial Strategy of the Company.

Consulting Services: They assist their customers by deploying skilled and experienced professional contractors at their premises for periods ranging from 6 to 24 months.

Responsibilities:

Utilising a variety of problem solving abilities, advanced SQL, ETL and other database skills, to improve and enhance existing data integration processes.

Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.

Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.

Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.

Cross-training staff in the broader document production team.

Qualifications:

Bachelorâ€™s degree in computer science or Diploma in IT preferred.

Skills / Experience:

7 – 10 years solid working experience with SQL in a data warehousing environment and development framework.

Experience in the financial services industry.

Expert T-SQL skills.

Exposure to big data.

Experience in report writing and user interaction..

Exposure to mainstream Microsoft BI tools.

Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills.

Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis.

Advanced knowledge of SSAS, SSIS and SSRS.

Knowledge of MDX query.

Additional Skills / Experience:

(Advantageous)

Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI.

Knowledge of PowerView, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel.

Exposure to Cognos, QlikView, Tableau or similar.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

