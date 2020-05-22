Developer – SQL (Senior)

May 22, 2020

Developer – SQL (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:

  • Our client is a professional services company; specialising in advisory and consulting services in South Africa (currently Cape Town and Johannesburg only).
    Advisory Services: They assist their customers with their Sales and Marketing strategy and function on how to improve their visibility, building their brand and creating a Marketing plan that supports their Business and Commercial Strategy of the Company.
    Consulting Services: They assist their customers by deploying skilled and experienced professional contractors at their premises for periods ranging from 6 to 24 months.

Responsibilities:

  • Utilising a variety of problem solving abilities, advanced SQL, ETL and other database skills, to improve and enhance existing data integration processes.

  • Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.

  • Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.

  • Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.

  • Cross-training staff in the broader document production team.

Qualifications:

  • Bachelorâ€™s degree in computer science or Diploma in IT preferred.

Skills / Experience:

  • 7 – 10 years solid working experience with SQL in a data warehousing environment and development framework.
  • Experience in the financial services industry.
  • Expert T-SQL skills.
  • Exposure to big data.
  • Experience in report writing and user interaction..
  • Exposure to mainstream Microsoft BI tools.
  • Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills.
  • Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis.
  • Advanced knowledge of SSAS, SSIS and SSRS.
  • Knowledge of MDX query.

Additional Skills / Experience:

(Advantageous)

  • Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI.
  • Knowledge of PowerView, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel.
  • Exposure to Cognos, QlikView, Tableau or similar.

To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)

