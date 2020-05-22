Developer – SQL (Senior) (Parvana)About the Client:
- Our client is a professional services company; specialising in advisory and consulting services in South Africa (currently Cape Town and Johannesburg only).
Advisory Services: They assist their customers with their Sales and Marketing strategy and function on how to improve their visibility, building their brand and creating a Marketing plan that supports their Business and Commercial Strategy of the Company.
Consulting Services: They assist their customers by deploying skilled and experienced professional contractors at their premises for periods ranging from 6 to 24 months.
Responsibilities:
- Utilising a variety of problem solving abilities, advanced SQL, ETL and other database skills, to improve and enhance existing data integration processes.
- Developing and maintaining Microsoft SQL report queries.
- Maintaining database source control, ensuring that all changes committed to source control conform to our standards.
- Developing new database objects in line with requirements and standards.
- Cross-training staff in the broader document production team.
Qualifications:
- Bachelorâ€™s degree in computer science or Diploma in IT preferred.
Skills / Experience:
- 7 – 10 years solid working experience with SQL in a data warehousing environment and development framework.
- Experience in the financial services industry.
- Expert T-SQL skills.
- Exposure to big data.
- Experience in report writing and user interaction..
- Exposure to mainstream Microsoft BI tools.
- Advanced Excel, OLAP and presentation skills.
- Familiar with a semantic layer and designing frameworks for reporting and analysis.
- Advanced knowledge of SSAS, SSIS and SSRS.
- Knowledge of MDX query.
Additional Skills / Experience:
(Advantageous)
- Exposure to MS PowerQuery and PowerBI.
- Knowledge of PowerView, PowerPivot, SharePoint and Excel.
- Exposure to Cognos, QlikView, Tableau or similar.
To apply use the application tool above or send us an email to (email address)