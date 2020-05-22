Senior Developer

Our client is based in Newlands, Cape Town and is a software development company that specialises in R&D capabilities. After a very successful 3 years, they have decided to scale their team to meet demands for new features and innovation.In order to meet the growing demand for this support, we are looking for smart young Developers, hungry to grow personally and professionally to form a part of our team based in Cape Town. You will be working with complex enterprise software to deliver impactful changes for our client and their clients. Are you a versatile and hard-working developer who enjoys working in a fast-paced environment? You will do well if you are naturally curious and a lifelong learner, with strong analytical skills and a passion for problem solving. Career development is incredibly important to us, as our success is based on the growth of our people. This is why we actively seek the best and the brightest to join us. Further your career with an opportunity that connects you to a strong network, enables you to do your best work and actively supports your career.THE PLATFORMThe CLM is a bespoke solution designed to be highly configurable. It uses aspect-oriented design to ensure configuration and extensibility. Existing modules include a dynamic workflow engine, responsive UI framework, configurable business rules engine and an integration suite for communicating with other systems in the client’s software ecosystem. The delivery environment includes the use of continuous integration, unit and integration testing as well as automated UI-testing. There is a culture of continuous improvement and a strong global developer community. MAIN RESPONSIBILITIES Execute full lifecycle software developmentDesign flexible and configurable software componentsProduce well designed, testable, maintainable, secure and efficient codeDevelop and maintain enterprise-grade RESTful Web API’sDevelop internal tooling and automation for continuous integrationWork with UX designers to create concepts and test ideasParticipate in planning, daily stand-ups and retrospective meetingsCode reviews and testingMentor junior developers in best practices REQUIRED SKILLS & EDUCATION Successful delivery of projects to production environments5+ years’ experience developing multi-layer systems using C#.NET3+ years’ experience developing web-based applications with HTML, CSS, JavaScript3+ years’ experience in database design and developmentExperience of responsive web design principlesExperience of working in a team environmentDegree or Diploma in Computing or similar related qualificationMicrosoft Certification an advantage OUR STACK & TOOLING React.js (+Redux), JavaScript (ES6), Webpack.NET 4.7+ (+Web API)Elasticsearch, Logstash, KibanaMS SQL Server 2016Oracle 12cAzure DevOpsSelenium for UI Automation

WHY US?

There are lots of roles out there, why would you want this role?

Opportunity to work autonomously, with flexible working arrangements (you’re an adult so we will treat you like one)

Opportunity to work with some of the latest technologies and best-practise software patterns

Experience working in a knowledgeable, high-achieving, experienced and fun team

Chance to work with talented developers from around the globe who are passionate and dedicated to what they do

Chance to further hone your tech skills working in a SCRUM environment

Opportunity to work on a successful enterprise product used by Top-Tier Financial institutions around the world.

Chance to build your career with a successful company that values its employees.

Learn more/Apply for this position