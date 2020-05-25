.NET Developer

We are searching for an organized, ambitious .NET Developer to generate software using .NET’s infrastructure. The .NET Developer’s duties include sourcing project requirements, deciding on the most appropriate software solutions, and ensuring that developments are error-free. You should also ensure that final products are well-presented and engaging.

To ensure success as a .NET Developer, you should be able to create code using one of the preferred languages. Ultimately, preferred candidates will demonstrate successful completion of, or significant progress toward, MCSD or MCPD training.

.NET Developer Responsibilities:

” Utilizing Microsoft’s .NET infrastructure to create software solutions that meet clients’ requirements.

” Collaborating with coworkers to facilitate the creation of large, complex developments, as required.

” Reformulating existing code to ensure adherence to stipulated guidelines.

” Checking your code to detect and remedy errors and omissions.

” Testing your outputs to ensure that they are in excellent working order.

” Ensuring that outputs are visually appealing, user-friendly, and engaging.

” Deploying developments and monitoring uptake by the target audience.

” Using clients’ feedback to inform the creation of subsequent versions of each development.

” Remaining abreast of coding and technological changes that will impact your work.

.NET Developer Requirements:

” Degree in Web Design, Software Engineering, or similar.

” MCSD or MCPD certification will be highly advantageous.

” Prior experience as a .NET Developer.

” In-depth knowledge of .NET infrastructure.

” Advanced proficiency in C#, F#, or VB.NET; preferably all three.

” Capacity to use SQL or Oracle with ease.

” A flair for creating well-presented software that is technically sound.

” Outstanding analytical, problem-solving, and communication skills.

” Excellent organizational and time management skills.

” Self-driven, flexible, and innovative.

Send CV’s to (email address)

Learn more/Apply for this position