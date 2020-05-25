Project Manager

Role overview as a Project Manager, you will be responsible for delivering a portfolio of exciting IT projects on time, within budget, ensuring all the aims and quality standards of the project are met.Responsibilities• Manage a portfolio of complex project initiatives with project teams and project delivery across-geographies• Full project lifecycle ownership from initiation to deployment• Set and continually manage project plans and expectations – develop Statements of Work and appropriate specifications• Report on project status, milestones and success criteria – analyse and troubleshoot problem areas• Ensuring that the delivery of new products or services from Projects is to the appropriate levels of quality, on time and within budget, in accordance with the Programme plan and Programme governance arrangements• Work creatively and analytically to solve problems demonstrating teamwork, innovation and excellence• Work across teams to prepare estimates and detailed project plans• Procure adequate resources to achieve project objectives• Participate in establishing practices, templates, policies, tools and partnerships for the company• Manage day-to-day project activities and resources and chair project meetings• Oversee project budgets• Demonstrate a functional acumen to support how solutions will address client goals• Develop and manage all aspects of project and program engagement from planning, vendor relationships, communications, resources, budget, change, risks and issues.• Set and continually manage project expectations while delegating and managing deliverables with team members / stakeholders / Customers• Develop trusted advisor relationship with customers – identify new opportunities to help customers solve their business problems• Continue professional development to keep abreast of emerging technologies, methods and best practices used in project management.Essential Knowledge and Skills Required:• At least 3+ years’ relevant experience in delivering large/complex IT projects• Technology background with early career hands on technical experience• Experience helping organisations migrate to, build on and optimize their Cloud technology through advisory, delivery planning and implementation• Proven ability to organise and execute projects in a consistent, repeatable and reliable manner• Technical/conversational knowledge & track record in delivery of projects in some or all of the following areas:- Infrastructure technology- Microsoft Azure & Office365- Virtualisation / cloud platforms- Datacentre strategy and operations- Backup, Storage and disaster recovery- UC & Networking- Device Management- Large scale migration projects- Hybrid environments- Legacy Environments- Security• Excellent time management, communications, decision-making, presentation, human relations and organisational skills• Ability to resolve problems in a timely manner• Ability to communicate technical information and ideas• Ability to adapt to a rapidly changing environment• Enterprise level use of Microsoft Office suite including Project and Visio• Experience of Waterfall, Agile Hybrid & Scrum methodologiesDesirable Knowledge and Skills Required:• Strong academic background – ideally with a technical degree• Business Analysis skillsQualifications/Certifications:• PRINCE2 Foundation• AgilePM Foundation• ITIL Foundation

