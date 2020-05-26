Front End Developer – Western Cape

May 26, 2020

Job Description

The company is one of the leading investment management companies in South Africa. Their offices are based across Africa and are still expanding globally. You will work alongside the product owner as well as business analysts, testers, senior developers and designers in order to deliver highly customer focused applications.

Role & Responsibilities

  • Technical analysis and designing new features
  • Write elegant robust code
  • Optimise the performance of existing systems
  • troubleshooting and debugging
  • Mentor other developers

Skills & Qualifications

  • aptitude in learning and self-skilling in different technologies
  • 3+ years’ practical software development experience
  • 2+ years’ experience using the following (or similar):

Front-End

  • React (or similar modern JavaScript framework) (*latest preferred)
  • Webpack
  • ES6+, HTML5, CSS3

Back-End

  • Node, Express, Typescript
  • Golang

Development tooling

  • Git
  • Linux
  • Docker/Kubernetes

Benefits

  • Free Lunch
  • Smart Casual Dress Code
  • Flexi-hours
  • Performance Bonus
  • Modern Offices/Fantastic Views

