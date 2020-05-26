PL/SQL Developer

Currently, one of our IT clients that specialize within the retail sector is looking for a PL/SQL Developer to join their team in Cape Town.

Responsibilities:

– Help with day-to-day queries from users

– Develop, test and deliver user requests

– Do development on strategic innovation projects

– Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details

Requirements:

– Matric completed

– Tertiary qualification would be advantageous

– 3-4 years’ experience with PL/SQL

– Proficient with Oracle and SQL

– Experience with Linux/Autusys

Salary: R300 000 – R360 000 p/a

Please take note: if you have not been contacted within 14 days, please consider your application unsuccessful.

