Currently, one of our IT clients that specialize within the retail sector is looking for a PL/SQL Developer to join their team in Cape Town.
Responsibilities:
– Help with day-to-day queries from users
– Develop, test and deliver user requests
– Do development on strategic innovation projects
– Liaise with the user to discuss functional spec details
Requirements:
– Matric completed
– Tertiary qualification would be advantageous
– 3-4 years’ experience with PL/SQL
– Proficient with Oracle and SQL
– Experience with Linux/Autusys
Salary: R300 000 – R360 000 p/a
