R&D / IoT Developer / Engineer

IoT R&D engineer

Our client is serious about delivering products that unlock the value in their client’s data and processes and they value great user experiences. They are getting more and more serious about building internal value through IoT and their own research and development and as such they are looking to expand their IoT R&D team.

They’re looking for an IoT R&D engineer to join them as soon as possible. You would need to

Research and keep up to date with the latest developments in IoT technology.

Investigate the intricate details of the technology, what’s possible and also learn where it currently promises more than what can be commercially delivered.

Build experiments and test beds to test assumptions around and commercial viability of the technology.

Document what’s learned and apply the knowledge to help develop new and innovative products.

Position qualifications

B.Eng. or comparable degree in software and electronics from a good university. In the absence of a qualification in electronics and software, overwhelming demonstrable experience in relevant projects with both hardware and software.

Position competencies

The position requires knowledge of and experience in IoT software and hardware technology. These skills will be tested extensively in the recruitment process. The following are detailed competencies needed for the position.

Embedded hardware & sensors technology – 1 – 2 years experience

Prototyping sensors and hardware

Evaluating sensor, communication and electronic

IOT Platforms 1 – 2 years

Competency with IOT Frameworks and platforms

Software – 1 – 2 years

Time-Series Databases,

MQTT,

Messaging

General Software

Web (React/VueJS),

Backend (Java, C/C++, NodeJS) and

Mobile (iOS, Android, cross platform)

Other requirements

Knowledge and experience applying Agile software development processes

Experience with DevOps principles (Docker/Kubernetes)

Good communication skills (verbal and written)

Position outcomes

The short term outcome of the position is the collection and generation of knowledge around the Internet and Things by prototyping and testing technology. The medium to long term outcome is the successful go to market of several IoT products.

Perks

Work with a fast growing team

Highly innovative environment and culture

Catered lunch at the office

Amazing and unlimited coffee

Learn more/Apply for this position