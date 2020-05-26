SAP Solution Architect : Finance

May 26, 2020

Qualifications and Experience:

  • Bachelor equivalent: minimum requirement
  • 10 + years of solution specialist (or equivalent customer facing) experience in areas appropriate to the job
  • Cloud experience will be beneficial
  • SAP Certification

Role/Responsibilities:

  • SAP solution design and/or implementation.
  • Design and validate a complex architecture and ensure successful implementation.
  • Identify and challenge solution scenarios by considering the business environment.
  • Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.
  • Strategically plan the solution landscape.
  • Integrate SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.
  • Understand the SAP roadmap around Cloud products and how it integrates with on-prem.
  • Active involvement in SAP system migration or upgrades.
  • Understand the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed.
  • Influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.
  • Communicate, Collaborate, Facilitate and Negotiate with relevant parties.
  • Design and implement enterprise-wide SAP transformation that can deliver proven business value.

Knowledge & Skills:

  • More than 10 years of SAP implementation and/or solution design experience.
  • Experience in designing and validating a complex architecture and ensuring its successful implementation.
  • Ability to identify and challenge solution scenarios by taking the business environment into account.
  • Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.
  • Experience and extensive knowledge of SAP systems, including SAP Business Suite, S/4HANA, and the required architecture andinfrastructure to support them.
  • Experience integrating SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.
  • Functional/technical proficiency with at least 4+ full lifecycle SAP implementations.
  • Experience and knowledge of SAP system migration or upgrades.
  • Knowledge of the business for which the solution architecture is being developed.
  • Ability to influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.
  • Comprehensive knowledge of hardware, software, application, and systems engineering.
  • Interpersonal and leadership skills -Communication, Collaboration, Facilitation, and Negotiation skills.
  • Successful candidates must demonstrate experience in designing and implementing enterprise-wide SAP transformation that delivered proven business value.

Competencies:

  • Attention to detail and concern for accuracy and order
  • Organizational and prioritizing skills
  • Business writing (reports)
  • Drive/performance orientated
  • Problem solving & analytical thinking
  • Good communication skills (both verbal and written)
  • Proactive and the ability to work independently and against tight deadlines
  • Assertive and innovative, with the ability to build consensus with multiple stakeholders
  • Computer literate in MS Office with strong Excel / Word / Visio skills
  • Working experience with Solution Manager, JIRA, Confluence.
  • Ability to work with competing priorities and changing requirements
  • The ability to assume responsibility for and execute projects to completion

