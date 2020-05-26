SAP Solution Architect : Finance

Role Requirements:
Qualifications:
● Bachelor equivalent: minimum requirement
● 10 + years of solution specialist (or equivalent customer facing) experience in areas appropriate to the job
● Cloud experience will be beneficial
● SAP Certification
Output/Core Tasks:
● SAP solution design and/or implementation.
● Design and validate a complex architecture and ensure successful implementation.
● Identify and challenge solution scenarios by considering the business environment.
● Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.
● Strategically plan the solution landscape.
● Integrate SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.
● Understand the SAP roadmap around Cloud products and how it integrates with on-prem.
● Active involvement in SAP system migration or upgrades.
● Understand the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed.
● Influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.
● Communicate, Collaborate, Facilitate and Negotiate with relevant parties.
● Design and implement enterprise-wide SAP transformation that can deliver proven business value.