SAP Solution Architect : Finance

Role Requirements:

Qualifications:

● Bachelor equivalent: minimum requirement

● 10 + years of solution specialist (or equivalent customer facing) experience in areas appropriate to the job

● Cloud experience will be beneficial

● SAP Certification

Output/Core Tasks:

● SAP solution design and/or implementation.

● Design and validate a complex architecture and ensure successful implementation.

● Identify and challenge solution scenarios by considering the business environment.

● Provide recommendations and guidance on the SAP platform and tools.

● Strategically plan the solution landscape.

● Integrate SAP solutions into a broad array of technologies and architectures.

● Understand the SAP roadmap around Cloud products and how it integrates with on-prem.

● Active involvement in SAP system migration or upgrades.

● Understand the business processes for which the solution architecture is being developed.

● Influence the IT Strategies ensuring collaborative alignment.

● Communicate, Collaborate, Facilitate and Negotiate with relevant parties.

● Design and implement enterprise-wide SAP transformation that can deliver proven business value.

